'What Nitish Kumar Has Done To A Muslim Lady Doctor...': Javed Akhtar Demands Apology From Bihar CM Over Hijab Row
Javed Akhtar condemned Nitish Kumar over a viral hijab incident at a Patna event, demanding an unconditional apology for violating a woman doctor's dignity.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 18, 2025 at 8:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has strongly criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over a viral video that allegedly shows the Chief Minister attempting to remove a woman's hijab during a government event in Patna. Calling the incident unacceptable, Akhtar said Kumar owed the woman an "unconditional apology".
The controversy started after a video from the event at the Chief Minister's secretariat, Samvad, began circulating on social media. The event was organised to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited AYUSH doctors. In the video, Nitish Kumar is seen interacting with a woman doctor wearing a naqab. In the clip, Kumar says, "What is this?" before reaching out and pulling down her veil.
Reacting to the incident, Akhtar took to X to condemn the Chief Minister's actions in strong words. While reiterating his long-standing opposition to the traditional practice of purdah, he made it clear that his views do not give anyone the right to interfere with a woman's personal choices.
Every one who knows me even in the most cursory manner knows how much I am against the traditional concept of Parda but it doesn’t mean that by any stretch of imagination I can accept what Mr Nitish Kumar has done to a Muslim lady doctor . I condemn it in very strong words . Mr…— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) December 18, 2025
In his post, Akhtar wrote, "Everyone who knows me, even in the most cursory manner, knows how much I am against the traditional concept of purdah. But that doesn't mean, by any stretch of the imagination, that I can accept what Mr Nitish Kumar has done to a Muslim lady doctor. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. Mr Nitish Kumar owes an unconditional apology to the lady."
The incident has caused a lot of anger, with opposition parties and social media users criticising it nationwide. Many users have called the act disrespectful and intrusive, especially since it happened on a public stage during an official event.
Former actor Zaira Wasim, who made her debut with Aamir Khan's Dangal, also reacted strongly to the video. Calling it a violation of a woman's dignity, she wrote on social media, "A woman's dignity and modesty are not props to toy with. Least of all on a public stage. As a Muslim woman, watching another woman's niqab being pulled at so casually, accompanied by that nonchalant smile, was so infuriating. Power does not grant permission to violate boundaries. @NitishKumar owes that woman an unconditional apology."
As the backlash intensified, Akhtar also responded to an X user who accused him of "selective outrage". Rejecting the allegation, he wrote, "How dare you accuse me of selective outrage? If you don't know how strongly I oppose the right-wingers and regressives of my own community, you are an imbecile." He further challenged critics to name any film in which he had portrayed female characters in a "poor light".
Akhtar has consistently spoken against what he describes as social and peer pressure behind purdah. At a literary festival earlier this year, he questioned the idea that a woman's face must be covered, saying, "Why should you be ashamed of your face? Why should you be?… But what makes her cover her face? What's so vulgar, obscene and undignified about her face that's covered? Why? This is peer pressure."
Despite these views, Akhtar stated that no ideology or authority justifies crossing personal boundaries, reiterating his demand that Nitish Kumar issue an unconditional apology to the woman involved.
