ETV Bharat / entertainment

'What Nitish Kumar Has Done To A Muslim Lady Doctor...': Javed Akhtar Demands Apology From Bihar CM Over Hijab Row

Hyderabad: Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has strongly criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over a viral video that allegedly shows the Chief Minister attempting to remove a woman's hijab during a government event in Patna. Calling the incident unacceptable, Akhtar said Kumar owed the woman an "unconditional apology".

The controversy started after a video from the event at the Chief Minister's secretariat, Samvad, began circulating on social media. The event was organised to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited AYUSH doctors. In the video, Nitish Kumar is seen interacting with a woman doctor wearing a naqab. In the clip, Kumar says, "What is this?" before reaching out and pulling down her veil.

Reacting to the incident, Akhtar took to X to condemn the Chief Minister's actions in strong words. While reiterating his long-standing opposition to the traditional practice of purdah, he made it clear that his views do not give anyone the right to interfere with a woman's personal choices.

In his post, Akhtar wrote, "Everyone who knows me, even in the most cursory manner, knows how much I am against the traditional concept of purdah. But that doesn't mean, by any stretch of the imagination, that I can accept what Mr Nitish Kumar has done to a Muslim lady doctor. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. Mr Nitish Kumar owes an unconditional apology to the lady."