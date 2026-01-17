ETV Bharat / entertainment

Javed Akhtar's Birthday: When Lyricist Spoke About One Of The 'Most Difficult' Songs He Ever Wrote

Hyderabad: Veteran lyricist, poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar turned 76 on January 17, 2025, and birthday wishes poured in from fans and industry colleagues across the country. Akhtar, who has been in the Indian film industry for over five decades, is considered one of the finest lyricists the industry has produced. Akhtar began his journey in the film industry in 1971 as a screenwriter and started writing film songs in 1981. The son of Urdu poet Jan Nisar Akhtar, he went on to create a distinct identity for himself through powerful lyrics. He has delivered several lyrics for songs, including Main Yahaan Hoon in Veer Zaara, Dard-E-Disco in Om Shanti Om, and Sandese Aate Hain in Border. Now, on the occasion of his 76th birthday, it is worth revisiting one of the most challenging projects of his career, that is, writing the lyrics for the bhajan, O Paalanhaare, from the 2001 film Lagaan. The song was composed by AR Rahman and sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. Despite the mastery over words, Akhtar has often said that O Paalanhaare was the toughest song he ever wrote. A major reason was personal. Javed Akhtar is a self-declared atheist, yet the song required him to write a deeply sincere prayer filled with surrender, faith and helplessness. Speaking about this in an interview with a newswire, he said, "There was one song in a film that was among the most difficult songs of my life. It was O Paalanhaare. You see, we people know our craft. Those of us who have no shortage of words - when words come easily, writing doesn't seem like such a difficult task."