Javed Akhtar's Birthday: When Lyricist Spoke About One Of The 'Most Difficult' Songs He Ever Wrote
On Javed Akhtar's 76th birthday, let's look back at why writing the bhajan O Paalanhaare for Lagaan was the toughest challenge of his career.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 17, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran lyricist, poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar turned 76 on January 17, 2025, and birthday wishes poured in from fans and industry colleagues across the country. Akhtar, who has been in the Indian film industry for over five decades, is considered one of the finest lyricists the industry has produced.
Akhtar began his journey in the film industry in 1971 as a screenwriter and started writing film songs in 1981. The son of Urdu poet Jan Nisar Akhtar, he went on to create a distinct identity for himself through powerful lyrics. He has delivered several lyrics for songs, including Main Yahaan Hoon in Veer Zaara, Dard-E-Disco in Om Shanti Om, and Sandese Aate Hain in Border.
Now, on the occasion of his 76th birthday, it is worth revisiting one of the most challenging projects of his career, that is, writing the lyrics for the bhajan, O Paalanhaare, from the 2001 film Lagaan. The song was composed by AR Rahman and sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan.
Despite the mastery over words, Akhtar has often said that O Paalanhaare was the toughest song he ever wrote. A major reason was personal. Javed Akhtar is a self-declared atheist, yet the song required him to write a deeply sincere prayer filled with surrender, faith and helplessness.
Speaking about this in an interview with a newswire, he said, "There was one song in a film that was among the most difficult songs of my life. It was O Paalanhaare. You see, we people know our craft. Those of us who have no shortage of words - when words come easily, writing doesn't seem like such a difficult task."
He said that with experience often comes cleverness, but that quality can become an obstacle. "But there is one thing that gradually slips away from us in life, and that is innocence, simplicity, surrender, faith. It no longer remains within us. And especially if you are very clever, then these things completely leave you," Akhtar said.
According to him, the song demanded emotional honesty rather than skill. "To search for that within yourself, to remove all that cleverness and smartness, and to find some innocence and simplicity inside you and then write from there - that is a very difficult task," he added.
"I knew that this song could not be written with cleverness. I would have to strip myself of all sophistication and avoid decorating words. Within yourself, you need a sense of stillness, peace, and pause. And in that pause, you must genuinely feel the sorrow. Only then can you write," he said.
When asked whether his atheism caused an inner conflict while writing the devotional song, Akhtar was clear. He said, "No, no. I have written such songs before... Then you separate your personal beliefs, what you believe personally, from the work. And if you do not have this quality - whether as an actor, or as a writer - then you cannot become a good dialogue writer, a good song writer, or a good actor. You have to own that and be in it, live with it."
Trivia
Despite being written by an atheist, O Paalanhaare went on to become a symbol of hope and comfort for many, especially during difficult times like the COVID-19 pandemic. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has also pointed out that Akhtar used pure Hindi instead of Urdu for Lagaan to suit its rural setting.
Lines like "Tum nirbal ko raksha do, Bhakti ko shakti do" from the song captured the desperation of the villagers and remain among the most powerful devotional lyrics in Hindi cinema.
