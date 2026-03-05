ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jatin Sarna Says Ignoring Relationship Issues Can Be Dangerous; Explains The Core Idea Of Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya

In the film, my character's name is Kaushal Kumar. He is an ordinary man with a nine-to-five job, living life within a fixed framework. "Finish education, get a job; get a job, get married; get married, move to the next stage" - he follows life in a systematic, predetermined way. He has little experience of living beyond that structure or truly enjoying life. But when a girl named Tina enters his life, everything begins to change. He starts sensing a void in his relationships. The very life he was chasing seems to slip away from him. The story explores what happens when a "systematic" man faces disruption in his carefully structured life.

- Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya has been written and directed by Vikas Arora. He narrated the story to me. It is based on a love triangle, but it's not just a love story; it explores the subtle shades of love. After a long time, I got a role where I could portray an emotion as significant as love in such depth. The story touched me immediately.

How did Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya come to you, and how did you prepare for the role?

When the film began, even if it told a story rooted in real life, its presentation - the drama, grandeur, songs, and action - felt larger than life. That vibrancy and thrill, which didn't exist in our everyday lives, captivated me. Nowadays, people seem to have brought action and drama into real life - fights and chaos right on the streets. But back then, the magic on screen attracted me immensely. I began to think, "I can do this too." I had a passion for mimicry since childhood. I would get opportunities to perform in Ramleela plays in our locality, and I loved dancing as well. Through all this, my inclination toward acting kept growing stronger.

- I come from a lower-middle-class family. I am originally from Delhi. My father still runs a jewellery business with my younger brother, and I was involved in that business for some time as well. My first exposure to films during childhood came through VHS. My uncle had brought a VCR home, and it was my responsibility to rent the cassettes. The artists seen on those cassette covers, their photographs, fascinated me deeply.

Now, as Jatin's upcoming film Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya is gearing up for release, he spoke about his journey, his new role, and his take on love and social media in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's Kirtikumar Kadam.

Actor Jatin Sarna, best known for his performances in movies and web shows, recently completed shooting for Jailer 2, featuring superstar Rajinikanth. Jatin has been winning hearts for his performances in movies such as Meeruthiya Gangsters, Saat Uchakkey, Sonchiriya, Darbar, 83, and popular web shows like Sacred Games and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

We have seen many love stories. What makes your film different? Everyone claims their film is unique. What is truly special about yours?

- That's a very valid question. Thousands of films are made, and most stories revolve around four or five core emotions. Posters, teasers, and trailers often make them seem similar. However, the way a story is told, the perspective, and the treatment make the difference, and that's what we have attempted.

Today, our perspective on love seems somewhat distorted. Every day, we hear about breakups, fights, and broken relationships. On social media, everything appears hunky-dory, glamorous, and perfect. But is it truly so from within? Aren't there questions and conflicts in those relationships? When we ignore those issues, it's like neglecting a wound. At first, it may seem minor, but if left untreated, it can worsen and sometimes require surgery, where you might have to cut away a part of your life.

Our film touches upon this reality. Should we keep ignoring problems in relationships and move on, or should we confront them and genuinely try to resolve them? If there is love, there can also be anger, regret, and misunderstandings. Then how do we overcome all that and sincerely say, "I am with you?" Our story emphasises the importance of heartfelt support rather than superficial assurances.

This isn't limited to any one generation. Whether it's today's generation or the previous one, many women endured things silently after marriage. Today, both men and women face challenges in relationships. But the point isn't about who is at fault. Love is a pure emotion; it remains alive in every era and season. Our story questions that purity - when something goes wrong in a relationship, does it end there? Or can we go beyond that and preserve it?

We haven't prescribed a fixed solution. We have simply presented what happens in the lives of these characters. Some things could have been improved, some relationships might have been saved, or perhaps now is the time to reflect. It will become clearer when audiences watch the film. In short, everyone carries an idea of what love should be. But once you begin that journey, you discover what true love really means in your own life. The three characters in our story go through that journey. To understand the gap between the idea of love and the truth of love, audiences should watch the film in theatres.

What is your opinion about social media? Briefly tell us its positive and negative aspects.

- Certainly. Social media is extremely useful for giving and receiving information. However, at a human level, it has also distanced us from one another. In a house, four people may be sitting together, yet all four are engrossed in their phones, unaware of whom they are even talking to.

Once, in Connaught Place in Delhi, during a festive rush, I saw a young man. All around him was celebration, crowd, excitement, and instead of living the moment, he was busy shooting it on his phone. I wondered, for whom was he recording it? The joy was right there around him! But instead of experiencing it, he was capturing it for someone else.

The need for validation that has developed today is the root of many problems. Validation should come naturally, and even if it doesn't, life should not come to a halt. What truly matters are the four people at home - your family and friends. But somewhere, we have taken on the burden of the world. We feel that only if a stranger sitting miles away 'likes' us does our life gain meaning. I think that is the real issue.

Today, PR machinery, posting timings, and number of views - all of this has become necessary; we cannot completely distance ourselves from it.