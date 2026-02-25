'Vijay Deverakonda Saved My Life': Jason Shah Recalls Passing Out On Ranabaali Set During Action Sequence
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali co-star Jason Shah recounts a challenging day shooting for the period drama, which will be Virosh's first film together after marriage.
By Minal Rudra
Published : February 25, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Jason Shah is all praise for soon-to-be groom Vijay Deverakonda. Recalling VD's warmth and presence of mind while working together on the upcoming film Ranabaali, Jason said he was deeply touched and will always be grateful to Vijay, who helped him regain consciousness when an action-heavy sequence took a toll on him.
Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna are set to tie the knot on February 26. Their destination wedding in Udaipur has left fans in a frenzy. While the family is with them and friends are seen flying to the City of Lakes, the couple has also received best wishes from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they prepare to embark on a new chapter together. Fondly referred to as Virosh by fans, the duo is known for maintaining a warm rapport with cast and crew, and stories like the one here from film sets time and again have only strengthened that perception.
Recalling a demanding day during the shoot of Ranabaali (earlier floated with the working title VD14), Jason opened up about the challenges of an actor’s life.
“Life on set is completely opposite to how people think it would be. But it is far from the perceived glossy and luxurious image. Each film demands a different kind of intensity. Sometimes it’s emotional and inward, and sometimes it’s physically exhausting. Every character brings its own challenges. During VD14, I almost passed out.”
Detailing the incident further, he said, “We were performing an intense stunt under the sun for hours. You never know what’s going to happen next... but then that’s the thrill of acting, right? But God bless Vijay Deverakonda. He had some dark chocolate in his vanity van, and that brought me back to life... that day he saved my life.”
Jason, who plays Clive in the film, added that the scenes he shot with Vijay are going to “look incredible" on the big screen.
Slated to release on September 11, Ranabaali will mark Vijay and Rashmika’s first film together after their marriage. The pair has previously floored the audience with their effortless chemistry in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.
Ranabaali is a significant release for Vijay. The actor is looking to reconnect strongly with audiences after a few of his films underperformed at the box office.
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, known for Taxiwaala and Shyam Singha Roy, the period action drama is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Vijay essays the titular role, while Rashmika plays Jayamma, and The Mummy fame Arnold Vosloo is brought in to portray the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector.