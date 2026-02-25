ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Vijay Deverakonda Saved My Life': Jason Shah Recalls Passing Out On Ranabaali Set During Action Sequence

Hyderabad: Actor Jason Shah is all praise for soon-to-be groom Vijay Deverakonda. Recalling VD's warmth and presence of mind while working together on the upcoming film Ranabaali, Jason said he was deeply touched and will always be grateful to Vijay, who helped him regain consciousness when an action-heavy sequence took a toll on him.

Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna are set to tie the knot on February 26. Their destination wedding in Udaipur has left fans in a frenzy. While the family is with them and friends are seen flying to the City of Lakes, the couple has also received best wishes from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they prepare to embark on a new chapter together. Fondly referred to as Virosh by fans, the duo is known for maintaining a warm rapport with cast and crew, and stories like the one here from film sets time and again have only strengthened that perception.

Recalling a demanding day during the shoot of Ranabaali (earlier floated with the working title VD14), Jason opened up about the challenges of an actor’s life.

“Life on set is completely opposite to how people think it would be. But it is far from the perceived glossy and luxurious image. Each film demands a different kind of intensity. Sometimes it’s emotional and inward, and sometimes it’s physically exhausting. Every character brings its own challenges. During VD14, I almost passed out.”