Interview | Jason Shah Calls Thalapathy Vijay 'Warrior,' Opens Up On Jana Nayagan Release Delay, Co-star Bobby Deol, And More

Jana Nayagan, a Tamil political action thriller directed by H Vinoth continues to stir controversy and dominate conversations among Thalapathy Vijay’s fans. Every update around the film is being followed closely. There has been immense anticipation surrounding the film, for it is widely believed to be Vijay’s final outing as an actor. The delayed censor certification leading to postponement of release, however, put a dent in the enthusiasm of fans who were eagerly awaiting the film's release on January 9.

Among the cast is Jason Shah, who plays Bobby Deol’s right-hand man in the film. A familiar face across television, films, and web series, Jason has worked steadily across industries for nearly two decades. While he does not share screen space with Vijay, he considers being part of Jana Nayagan a significant moment in his career.

Jason Shah considers being part of Jana Nayagan a significant moment in his career (Photo: Special arrangement)

Speaking with ETV Bharat about the current situation around the film and the reaction from Vijay’s fans, Jason says, “I think the biggest rewards come to those who fight the biggest battles. Even his name, Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, carries a lot of meaning if you know what each word means. When you understand where he stands right now, you understand the intensity of what he is going through.”

Talking about how Jana Nayagan came to him, Jason recalls initially missing out. “I got a call one and a half years ago asking if I wanted to do a role in Vijay sir’s film. The dates were the very next day and I was shooting for a Telugu project, so I had to say no. It was definitely a sad day for me.”

He gave up hope, but destiny was working for him. “Three months later, they called me again for another role in the film. I did not even think twice. I told my manager, 'We are doing this film no matter what.'" For a film to approach the same actor twice does not happen often, so I took it as a sign from above and felt blessed.”

In the film, most of his scenes are with Bobby Deol and Prakash Raj. “I would have loved to share screen space with Vijay sir, but just being part of this film is enough for me,” he says.

Jason began his career in his teens with Partner. Being around for nearly two decades, the actor feels that he has built a reputation of being "to-the-face kind of guy who gets the job done and does it with a smile on his face." Jason says hard work pays, sometimes more than talent.

Building a career initially with bit parts and then small but significant roles, Jason has seen Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan working from close. While he admires the Khan triumvirate for their passion and hard work, it was Bobby Deol's humility that touched his heart.