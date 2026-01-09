Interview | Jason Shah Calls Thalapathy Vijay 'Warrior,' Opens Up On Jana Nayagan Release Delay, Co-star Bobby Deol, And More
As Jana Nayagan awaits CBFC clearance and its release remains uncertain, Jason Shah speaks on almost missing Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Bobby Deol's humility, and more.
By Minal Rudra
Published : January 9, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Jana Nayagan, a Tamil political action thriller directed by H Vinoth continues to stir controversy and dominate conversations among Thalapathy Vijay’s fans. Every update around the film is being followed closely. There has been immense anticipation surrounding the film, for it is widely believed to be Vijay’s final outing as an actor. The delayed censor certification leading to postponement of release, however, put a dent in the enthusiasm of fans who were eagerly awaiting the film's release on January 9.
Among the cast is Jason Shah, who plays Bobby Deol’s right-hand man in the film. A familiar face across television, films, and web series, Jason has worked steadily across industries for nearly two decades. While he does not share screen space with Vijay, he considers being part of Jana Nayagan a significant moment in his career.
Speaking with ETV Bharat about the current situation around the film and the reaction from Vijay’s fans, Jason says, “I think the biggest rewards come to those who fight the biggest battles. Even his name, Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, carries a lot of meaning if you know what each word means. When you understand where he stands right now, you understand the intensity of what he is going through.”
Talking about how Jana Nayagan came to him, Jason recalls initially missing out. “I got a call one and a half years ago asking if I wanted to do a role in Vijay sir’s film. The dates were the very next day and I was shooting for a Telugu project, so I had to say no. It was definitely a sad day for me.”
He gave up hope, but destiny was working for him. “Three months later, they called me again for another role in the film. I did not even think twice. I told my manager, 'We are doing this film no matter what.'" For a film to approach the same actor twice does not happen often, so I took it as a sign from above and felt blessed.”
In the film, most of his scenes are with Bobby Deol and Prakash Raj. “I would have loved to share screen space with Vijay sir, but just being part of this film is enough for me,” he says.
Jason began his career in his teens with Partner. Being around for nearly two decades, the actor feels that he has built a reputation of being "to-the-face kind of guy who gets the job done and does it with a smile on his face." Jason says hard work pays, sometimes more than talent.
Building a career initially with bit parts and then small but significant roles, Jason has seen Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan working from close. While he admires the Khan triumvirate for their passion and hard work, it was Bobby Deol's humility that touched his heart.
Working with Bobby Deol left a strong impression on him. Recalling the first day he met 'Lord Bobby' on the sets of Jana Nayagan, Jason says, “He surprised me the most. When he appreciated my work in Heeramandi, I was speechless." Jason talks about Bobby with a lot of reverence, saying behind the villainous roles that he plays is a "very soft" star. "I have noticed that many great antagonists are beautiful human beings off screen, and that truth shows in their performances.”
On director H Vinoth, Jason says, “Initially I could not grasp the magnitude of Jana Nayagan. But when I saw cinema through his vision, it became something else. Sometimes as an actor, you do not realise the scale until you see it through the director’s eyes.”
In the recent past, Hindi cinema has had more misses than hits. Jason, who has worked in Hindi and South cinema, believes preparation, clear vision, and believing in what they are doing is what sets South cinema apart. “The South industry is very organised and disciplined. If they believe in a film, they are willing to spend and go all out. In Bollywood right now, budget cutting is very high.”
However, he adds balance to the comparison. “Not every South project is perfect and not every Hindi project lacks scale. It depends on the producers and the intent behind the film.”
The gray-eyed actor who played British officer Alastair Cartwright in Heeramandi will again be tapping into similar tropes for Nikhil Advani's upcoming series The Revolutionaries, wherein he plays General Dyre, the ruthless colonial officer best known as the "Butcher of Amritsar."
On being typecast, Jason says he does not believe in dodging work. “I take every role as a blessing. I do not say no because I have played something similar before. If I give justice to the role and make my director happy, work keeps coming.”
That approach, he believes, has helped him stay relevant. “I was taught at New York Film Academy to listen to your director and follow completely. Many actors stop listening and start doing their own thing, and that is where problems begin.”
Jason also speaks about the culture of entourages and star privileges. “If an actor can sell tickets, he earns that right. Is it necessary? Maybe not. But that is how the showbiz works.”
He strongly believes actors need honest people around them. “You do have to love yourself, especially in acting, but that line can easily turn into narcissism. That is where actors fail. Eventually, they stop seeing beyond themselves. Actors need fewer yes-men around them. Anyone who only praises you is not really looking out for you. Honest feedback is love.”
As Jana Nayagan awaits its release, Jason stands firmly in support of Vijay and the film. “This is bigger than just a movie. The love and intensity around Vijay Sir is something you can feel. He has a love from the crowd that is so intense. You could literally get pulled up in that kind of energy. It's like a storm, almost."
Signing off, Jason says, "I believe Vijay sir is a warrior. He is called Thalapathy Vijay, and in this battle he is going to live up to his name once the film releases."
