ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jasmine Sandlas Engagement: Meet Shekhar Chaudhary, Her Fiance She Introduced To Fans In Delhi Concert

Hyderabad: Singer Jasmine Sandlas gave fans a memorable surprise during the opening show of The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi by announcing her engagement on stage. While the announcement instantly went viral, it also sparked curiosity about the man she introduced as her fiance - Shekhar Chaudhary.

As videos from the concert spread across social media, fans began asking one question: Who is Shekhar Chaudhary?

Unlike Jasmine, who has spent years in the spotlight with chart-topping songs in Punjabi, Bollywood and independent music, Shekhar has chosen to stay away from public attention. He is not known to be associated with the entertainment industry or the Punjabi music scene. Instead, he has maintained a low-profile life, with very little information about his personal or professional background available in the public domain.

During the concert, Jasmine proudly introduced him to thousands of fans, saying, "This is the man who put a ring on it. This is my man, everybody!" She also showed off her engagement ring before running to Shekhar and hugging him on stage. The heartfelt moment received loud cheers from the audience and quickly became one of the biggest highlights of the evening.