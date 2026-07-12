Jasmine Sandlas Engagement: Meet Shekhar Chaudhary, Her Fiance She Introduced To Fans In Delhi Concert
Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement to Shekhar Chaudhary during her Delhi concert. Here's everything known about the man behind the viral moment.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 12, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Singer Jasmine Sandlas gave fans a memorable surprise during the opening show of The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi by announcing her engagement on stage. While the announcement instantly went viral, it also sparked curiosity about the man she introduced as her fiance - Shekhar Chaudhary.
As videos from the concert spread across social media, fans began asking one question: Who is Shekhar Chaudhary?
Unlike Jasmine, who has spent years in the spotlight with chart-topping songs in Punjabi, Bollywood and independent music, Shekhar has chosen to stay away from public attention. He is not known to be associated with the entertainment industry or the Punjabi music scene. Instead, he has maintained a low-profile life, with very little information about his personal or professional background available in the public domain.
During the concert, Jasmine proudly introduced him to thousands of fans, saying, "This is the man who put a ring on it. This is my man, everybody!" She also showed off her engagement ring before running to Shekhar and hugging him on stage. The heartfelt moment received loud cheers from the audience and quickly became one of the biggest highlights of the evening.
Although this was the first official public introduction of the couple, eagle-eyed fans had already spotted Shekhar in a few of Jasmine's Instagram posts, backstage videos and earlier concert clips. However, the singer had never publicly confirmed their relationship before the engagement announcement.
As of now, Jasmine has not shared details about Shekhar's profession, family background or how the couple met. She has also chosen to keep their relationship largely private, making the Delhi concert reveal even more special for her fans.
Before finding happiness with Shekhar, Jasmine's personal life often made headlines because of her relationship with Punjabi singer Garry Sandhu. The former couple delivered several hit songs together, including Illegal Weapon and Laddu, before parting ways. Jasmine has previously spoken about how difficult the breakup was and described it as one of the toughest phases of her life.
Over the years, Jasmine has established herself as one of the most popular Punjabi singers. Born in Jalandhar and raised in Stockton, California, she made her singing debut in 2007 and later gained nationwide recognition with Bollywood hits like Yaar Naa Miley from Kick. More recently, she has won praise for songs such as Taras from Munjya and Shararat and Jaiye Sajana from Dhurandhar 1 and 2, respectively.
The engagement announcement came during the opening show of The Dream Girl India Tour at Delhi's Yashobhoomi Convention Centre. Apart from sharing the personal milestone, Jasmine entertained fans with performances of Taras, Illegal Weapon, Laavan, Panjeba, Sip Sip, and songs from Dhurandhar. Following the successful Delhi concert, she is set to perform in Mumbai on July 18, Bengaluru on July 25, and Chandigarh on August 29.