Jasmin Bhasin Reacts To Plastic Surgery Claims, Explains Why Her Face Looks Different In Pictures
Jasmin Bhasin slams social media users for linking every change in her appearance to plastic surgery.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 24, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Television actor Jasmin Bhasin has a message for people who keep guessing whether she has undergone cosmetic procedures every time her appearance changes. The actor recently became the subject of online discussions after sharing pictures from a wedding in Kolkata.
While many fans noticed her look at the celebrations, some social media users began questioning whether she had undergone Botox or fillers. Jasmin has now responded to the comments, making it clear that she is tired of people judging her appearance based on a few photographs.
Jasmin attended the wedding celebrations of Raghav Sharma’s brother in Kolkata. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Aly Goni and was also seen posing with Munawar Faruqui and Elvish Yadav. For the occasion, the actor wore a pink lehenga. However, soon after the pictures appeared online, the discussion shifted from her outfit to her facial features. Several users began speculating about possible cosmetic treatments.
Reacting to the comments through her Instagram Story, Jasmin took a sarcastic dig at the repeated plastic surgery claims. She wrote, “So apparently I’ve had a new plastic surgery every time I’ve had a slightly different face.”
The actor then explained that there are several everyday reasons why someone’s face may look different from one day to another. She pointed out that travelling, not getting enough sleep, health issues and exhaustion can all affect a person’s appearance. She also spoke about her changing fitness routine and weight.
“Guys, relax. I travel, I don’t sleep enough, I work with different makeup artists, my sinuses get inflamed, I get exhausted, I’ve started strength training, I’ve gained some weight,” she wrote.
Jasmin further explained that her face does not look the same every day. Sometimes it may appear sharp, while on other days it can look puffy or tired. She also joked about how makeup can change her appearance, saying there are days when her “makeup is fighting for its life”.
Addressing the plastic surgery rumours directly, the actor questioned how people could be so quick to assume that she had undergone a procedure whenever they noticed a change in her appearance. She also pointed out that cosmetic surgery is not something that can happen every time someone looks different in a photograph. “The ‘plastic surgery’ theories... yaar, plastic surgery karwane ke liye bhi toh time chahiye,” she added.
Jasmin also reminded social media users that she is a human being and cannot be expected to look the same in every picture. She said, “I’m literally made of blood, flesh, muscles and bones. I’m allowed to look different on different days.”
The actor ended her message by making it clear that she is comfortable with her appearance and does not feel the need to look perfect all the time. She expressed her love for herself and her body, while asking people to stop finding faults in her photographs.
“I love my face. I love my body. I love myself. I don’t need to look perfect every day to be happy with how I look,” she wrote before ending her message with a simple request: “Please...let this human breathe”.
On the work front, Jasmin was recently seen in the Punjabi film Judaa, alongside singer-actor Gulab Sidhu. The film tells a story of love, separation and heartbreak. She also made her third appearance on Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.