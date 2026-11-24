ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jasmin Bhasin Reacts To Plastic Surgery Claims, Explains Why Her Face Looks Different In Pictures

Jasmin Bhasin Reacts To Plastic Surgery Claims, Explains Why Her Face Looks Different In Pictures ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Television actor Jasmin Bhasin has a message for people who keep guessing whether she has undergone cosmetic procedures every time her appearance changes. The actor recently became the subject of online discussions after sharing pictures from a wedding in Kolkata.

While many fans noticed her look at the celebrations, some social media users began questioning whether she had undergone Botox or fillers. Jasmin has now responded to the comments, making it clear that she is tired of people judging her appearance based on a few photographs.

Jasmin attended the wedding celebrations of Raghav Sharma’s brother in Kolkata. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Aly Goni and was also seen posing with Munawar Faruqui and Elvish Yadav. For the occasion, the actor wore a pink lehenga. However, soon after the pictures appeared online, the discussion shifted from her outfit to her facial features. Several users began speculating about possible cosmetic treatments. Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram Story (Photo: IG) Reacting to the comments through her Instagram Story, Jasmin took a sarcastic dig at the repeated plastic surgery claims. She wrote, “So apparently I’ve had a new plastic surgery every time I’ve had a slightly different face.” The actor then explained that there are several everyday reasons why someone’s face may look different from one day to another. She pointed out that travelling, not getting enough sleep, health issues and exhaustion can all affect a person’s appearance. She also spoke about her changing fitness routine and weight. “Guys, relax. I travel, I don’t sleep enough, I work with different makeup artists, my sinuses get inflamed, I get exhausted, I’ve started strength training, I’ve gained some weight,” she wrote.