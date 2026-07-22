ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jantar Mantar Protest: Naseeruddin Shah Says 'We Will Not Forget' As Anurag Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao, Others React To Violence

Jantar Mantar Protest: Naseeruddin Shah Says 'We Will Not Forget' As Anurag Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao, Others React To Violence ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: The alleged use of force during the student-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has sparked strong reactions from several members of the film industry. From veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Rajkummar Rao, Pooja Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Tovino Thomas and others, many celebrities have expressed concern over the visuals that emerged from the protest. While their political views may differ, most of them echoed one common message students deserve to be heard and peaceful protests should be met with dialogue instead of violence.

Among the strongest reactions came from Naseeruddin Shah, who shared an emotional video message supporting the protesting students. Calling the visuals heartbreaking, the veteran actor said he was "gusse se khaul raha hoon" after watching the alleged police action. Referring to the officers involved in the lathicharge, Shah said they reminded him of "American ICE agents" and described them as "gundas" wearing masks and carrying sticks. He also had a message for the students. "Himmat na harein... Bahut se log aapke saath hain. Mujhe humare mulq ki yuva peedhi se hamesha ummeed rahi hai."

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also came out strongly in support of the protesters. He said today's young generation has grown up in a different political environment and is now asking difficult questions. "They want answers... In bachchon ke sawaal poochhne aur vote dene ka time aa gaya hai." Earlier, Kashyap had also criticised the police action, questioning whether any officer would refuse an order they believed was wrong.

Actor Rajkummar Rao chose a balanced tone while urging empathy from everyone involved. He stressed that "conversation, not confrontation" was the need of the hour. "Every voice deserves to be heard with dignity, fairness and respect. Violence, from any side, only deepens wounds."

Pooja Bhatt argued that using force against students weakens democracy rather than protecting it. According to her, dissent should not be crushed under the name of maintaining law and order.

Aditi Rao Hydari also appealed for compassion, saying humanity should rise above political differences. She reminded everyone that "our students are our future" and called for respectful dialogue instead of confrontation.

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas questioned why peaceful protesters were allegedly met with force. "The right to dissent is not a threat to democracy; it is one of its foundations."