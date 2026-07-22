Jantar Mantar Protest: Naseeruddin Shah Says 'We Will Not Forget' As Anurag Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao, Others React To Violence
Naseeruddin Shah, Anurag Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao, Pooja Bhatt and several other film personalities condemned the alleged violence during the Jantar Mantar protest and urged dialogue.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 22, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: The alleged use of force during the student-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has sparked strong reactions from several members of the film industry. From veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Rajkummar Rao, Pooja Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Tovino Thomas and others, many celebrities have expressed concern over the visuals that emerged from the protest. While their political views may differ, most of them echoed one common message students deserve to be heard and peaceful protests should be met with dialogue instead of violence.
Among the strongest reactions came from Naseeruddin Shah, who shared an emotional video message supporting the protesting students. Calling the visuals heartbreaking, the veteran actor said he was "gusse se khaul raha hoon" after watching the alleged police action. Referring to the officers involved in the lathicharge, Shah said they reminded him of "American ICE agents" and described them as "gundas" wearing masks and carrying sticks. He also had a message for the students. "Himmat na harein... Bahut se log aapke saath hain. Mujhe humare mulq ki yuva peedhi se hamesha ummeed rahi hai."
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also came out strongly in support of the protesters. He said today's young generation has grown up in a different political environment and is now asking difficult questions. "They want answers... In bachchon ke sawaal poochhne aur vote dene ka time aa gaya hai." Earlier, Kashyap had also criticised the police action, questioning whether any officer would refuse an order they believed was wrong.
Actor Rajkummar Rao chose a balanced tone while urging empathy from everyone involved. He stressed that "conversation, not confrontation" was the need of the hour. "Every voice deserves to be heard with dignity, fairness and respect. Violence, from any side, only deepens wounds."
Pooja Bhatt argued that using force against students weakens democracy rather than protecting it. According to her, dissent should not be crushed under the name of maintaining law and order.
Aditi Rao Hydari also appealed for compassion, saying humanity should rise above political differences. She reminded everyone that "our students are our future" and called for respectful dialogue instead of confrontation.
Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas questioned why peaceful protesters were allegedly met with force. "The right to dissent is not a threat to democracy; it is one of its foundations."
Veteran actress Revathy compared the police action to the violence seen during India's freedom struggle. In an emotional open letter addressed to police officers, she wrote that they had an opportunity to protect students instead of standing against them. She urged officers to remember the oath they had taken to serve the people.
Actor Rahman called the visuals deeply painful and appealed directly to the government. "Our students are not our enemies. They are India's future."
Actor Kalidas Jayaram highlighted another side of the debate. He spoke about the pressure celebrities face whenever they express political opinions, saying silence attracts criticism while speaking up often invites even greater backlash. Despite that, he admitted that watching young people allegedly face police brutality left him "heavy-hearted." Actress Manjima Mohan echoed similar views, saying staying silent in the face of unfairness was even more frightening than speaking up.
Actor Abhay Deol shared Martin Niemöller's famous poem First They Came and reflected on India's social divisions. He argued that injustice cannot be ignored simply because it affects someone else today.
Veteran actress Seema Pahwa made one of the most emotional appeals. Saying "humanity is dead," she questioned why many influential voices had remained silent. She urged people to step out of their homes, support the students and stand up for what they believe is right.
Several other celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Genelia Deshmukh and Gurfateh Pirzada, also expressed solidarity with the students, while Pratibha Ranta joined a protest in Mumbai.