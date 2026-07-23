ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jantar Mantar CJP Protest: Alia Bhatt, R. Madhavan, Kamal Haasan, Other Celebrities Rally Behind Students

R. Madhavan's statement comes a day after he was trolled by students at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), where he serves as chairman, over his silence on the alleged NEET paper leak and the ongoing CJP-led protests. Images of his cabin door with a "Gayab" meme and a "NEET for Sale" poster went viral on social media, prompting widespread discussion. Soon after, the actor broke his silence, expressing solidarity with students while stressing the importance of a fair and transparent education system.

Alia added that students carry the hopes of those who have supported them while helping create a better future for generations to come. Calling their courage inspiring, she said their determination asks society whether it is truly listening to the young people who will shape the country's future. She ended her message with, "For the students. By the students. The future is theirs. Jai Hind."

Alia Bhatt shared an emotional note on Instagram, saying the events of the past few days had left her "heartbroken" but also "filled with hope." The actor said every student standing up for their beliefs represents much more than themselves. "Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices," she wrote.

Hyderabad: Bollywood celebrities are increasingly speaking out on the ongoing CJP protest, with Alia Bhatt, R. Madhavan and Kamal Haasan among the latest to share heartfelt messages for students. Several actors across industries have used social media to acknowledge the concerns raised by the youth and call for fairness, accountability and dialogue.

In his statement, Madhavan said, "Education has the power to shape the future of our nation, and every student deserves a system that is fair, transparent, and built on merit." He urged the government to ensure that those responsible for examination irregularities are brought to justice, while expressing faith that corrective measures would be taken. Addressing students directly, he added, "Please don't lose faith. Your talent, perseverance, and character are far greater than the shortcomings of any system. Continue to work hard, believe in yourselves, and never allow temporary setbacks to define your future."

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan also shared a strongly worded statement, saying the country should have acted when the first child raised concerns instead of waiting until the crisis became much bigger. He criticised an education system where "coaching replaces learning, anxiety replaces curiosity, and criminality replaces merit."

Celebrities Rally Behind Students (Photo: X)

Haasan said a nation fails when its children are met with barricades and batons instead of answers. He also appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast, saying the country would continue to need his guidance. Addressing students directly, he wrote, "You are the best of us. You have done your duty. It is now time for the country to do its duty by you."

Celebrities Rally Behind Students (Photo: X)

Several other public figures also voiced support for students. Singer Arijit Singh strongly criticised the reported use of force against protesters, questioning why students were being beaten and saying people would remember the events. When a social media user claimed to have lost respect for him because of his comments, Arijit responded calmly. He said he respected everyone's opinions and even apologised if his words had hurt anyone, but made it clear that his stance would not change. He added that people were free to delete his playlists if they disagreed with him.

Actor Vaani Kapoor said her heart had been with young people throughout the movement and hoped they would be met with empathy, understanding and a genuine willingness to listen.

Actor Imran Khan also joined students during a protest march in Mumbai, while filmmaker Chhaya Kadam said she considered it her moral duty, both as a parent and a citizen, to stand with the younger generation. She praised what she described as a peaceful movement and said she was proud of the students.

Celebrities Rally Behind Students (Photo: Instagram)

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina questioned why meaningful dialogue had not happened sooner, saying students were simply demanding a better education system and accountability. He expressed hope that their voices would be heard and that concrete action would follow. As the CJP protest continues, more voices from the film industry are adding to the conversation.