ETV Bharat / entertainment

Janmashtami 2026: From NTR Sr, Akshay Kumar To Laalo's Shruhad Goswami, Actors Who Played Lord Krishna On Screen

Hyderabad: The auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated on September 4 this year. The festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated with great devotion across India. From temple decorations and midnight prayers to Dahi Handi celebrations and Krishna-themed performances, the day brings people together in different ways.

Indian cinema and television have also played a big role in keeping Krishna's stories alive for generations. Over the years, several actors have taken on the challenging role of Lord Krishna. Some portrayed his divine and wise side, while others brought out his playful, innocent personality. On Janmashtami 2026, here is a look at some of the Indian actors who made Lord Krishna memorable on screen.

N. T. Rama Rao Sr. – The legendary Krishna of Indian cinema

Few actors have been as closely associated with Lord Krishna as legendary Telugu star N. T. Rama Rao Sr. He portrayed Krishna 17 times, making his contribution to mythological cinema truly remarkable. NTR played Krishna in several landmark Telugu and Tamil films, including Sri Krishnarjuna Yudham (1962), Tamil classic Karnan (1964) and Daana Veera Soora Karna (1977). His commanding screen presence, expressions and dialogue delivery made his portrayal iconic. For generations of Telugu audiences, NTR's Krishna became almost inseparable from the image of the deity on screen.

Nitish Bharadwaj – The Krishna who became a generation's favourite

When B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat premiered in 1988, Nitish Bharadwaj was just 23. His portrayal of Krishna turned him into a household name. With his calm expressions, gentle voice and memorable dialogue delivery, Bharadwaj presented Krishna as a wise guide and divine figure. Even decades later, his performance remains one of the most remembered portrayals of Krishna on Indian television.

Sarvadaman D. Banerjee – Krishna with calm and grace

Sarvadaman D. Banerjee played Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna, which premiered in 1993. His serene personality and devotional approach suited the character perfectly. The show explored Krishna's journey from childhood to adulthood, and Banerjee's portrayal became particularly popular for its simplicity and calm screen presence.

Swwapnil Joshi – The playful young Krishna

Before audiences saw Sarvadaman as the adult Krishna, Swwapnil Joshi won hearts as young Krishna in Shri Krishna. His mischievous smile and innocent expressions captured the playful side of Kanha. His portrayal of childhood stories, including Krishna's love for butter and his playful interactions, made him especially popular among younger viewers.

Dhriti Bhatia – The tiny Krishna who stole hearts

One of the most adorable actors to portray Krishna was Dhriti Bhatia, who played baby Krishna in the television show Jai Shri Krishna. Her expressive face and charming screen presence made the baby Krishna instantly lovable. Her portrayal stands out because she brought the innocence and sweetness associated with Bal Krishna to television.