Janmashtami 2026: From NTR Sr, Akshay Kumar To Laalo's Shruhad Goswami, Actors Who Played Lord Krishna On Screen
From Sr NTR's legendary 17 portrayals to Nitish Bharadwaj, Akshay Kumar and Shruhad Goswami, revisit Indian actors who made Lord Krishna memorable on screen.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 4, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: The auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated on September 4 this year. The festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated with great devotion across India. From temple decorations and midnight prayers to Dahi Handi celebrations and Krishna-themed performances, the day brings people together in different ways.
Indian cinema and television have also played a big role in keeping Krishna's stories alive for generations. Over the years, several actors have taken on the challenging role of Lord Krishna. Some portrayed his divine and wise side, while others brought out his playful, innocent personality. On Janmashtami 2026, here is a look at some of the Indian actors who made Lord Krishna memorable on screen.
N. T. Rama Rao Sr. – The legendary Krishna of Indian cinema
Few actors have been as closely associated with Lord Krishna as legendary Telugu star N. T. Rama Rao Sr. He portrayed Krishna 17 times, making his contribution to mythological cinema truly remarkable. NTR played Krishna in several landmark Telugu and Tamil films, including Sri Krishnarjuna Yudham (1962), Tamil classic Karnan (1964) and Daana Veera Soora Karna (1977). His commanding screen presence, expressions and dialogue delivery made his portrayal iconic. For generations of Telugu audiences, NTR's Krishna became almost inseparable from the image of the deity on screen.
Nitish Bharadwaj – The Krishna who became a generation's favourite
When B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat premiered in 1988, Nitish Bharadwaj was just 23. His portrayal of Krishna turned him into a household name. With his calm expressions, gentle voice and memorable dialogue delivery, Bharadwaj presented Krishna as a wise guide and divine figure. Even decades later, his performance remains one of the most remembered portrayals of Krishna on Indian television.
Sarvadaman D. Banerjee – Krishna with calm and grace
Sarvadaman D. Banerjee played Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna, which premiered in 1993. His serene personality and devotional approach suited the character perfectly. The show explored Krishna's journey from childhood to adulthood, and Banerjee's portrayal became particularly popular for its simplicity and calm screen presence.
Swwapnil Joshi – The playful young Krishna
Before audiences saw Sarvadaman as the adult Krishna, Swwapnil Joshi won hearts as young Krishna in Shri Krishna. His mischievous smile and innocent expressions captured the playful side of Kanha. His portrayal of childhood stories, including Krishna's love for butter and his playful interactions, made him especially popular among younger viewers.
Dhriti Bhatia – The tiny Krishna who stole hearts
One of the most adorable actors to portray Krishna was Dhriti Bhatia, who played baby Krishna in the television show Jai Shri Krishna. Her expressive face and charming screen presence made the baby Krishna instantly lovable. Her portrayal stands out because she brought the innocence and sweetness associated with Bal Krishna to television.
Saurabh Raaj Jain – The modern television Krishna
Saurabh Raaj Jain became a familiar face among Indian television viewers after playing Krishna in the 2013 series Mahabharat. His tall personality, composed expressions and confident dialogue delivery gave the character a fresh look for a new generation. The role became one of the biggest milestones of his television career and made him a popular face in mythological shows.
Sumedh Mudgalkar – Krishna for a new generation
Sumedh Mudgalkar played Krishna in RadhaKrishn, which premiered in 2018. The show focused heavily on the relationship between Radha and Krishna and presented the characters for a contemporary television audience. Mudgalkar brought innocence, charm and playfulness to the role while also portraying Krishna's emotional and divine sides. His chemistry with Mallika Singh, who played Radha, became one of the show's major attractions.
Akshay Kumar – Krishna enters the modern world
Akshay Kumar offered a very different interpretation of Lord Krishna in OMG – Oh My God! (2012). Unlike traditional mythological dramas, the film placed Krishna in a contemporary setting. Akshay appeared in stylish clothes and interacted with the protagonist in a modern world while still representing the wisdom and guidance associated with Krishna. His performance gave audiences a completely different way of looking at the character.
Pawan Kalyan – Krishna in a Telugu social drama
Pawan Kalyan played a modern-day manifestation of Lord Krishna in Gopala Gopala, the Telugu remake of OMG – Oh My God!. The film blended mythology with a contemporary social story. Pawan's charismatic presence gave the Krishna character a distinctly Telugu flavour while retaining the central idea of Krishna appearing as a guide to the protagonist.
Mrunal Jain – Krishna in Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki
Mrunal Jain took on the role of Lord Krishna in the 2008 television series Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. The show offered a modern television interpretation of the Mahabharata and featured Jain as Krishna. His portrayal added another name to the long list of actors who have taken on this iconic character.
Vishal Karwal – Krishna in Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn
Former reality television personality and actor Vishal Karwal played Lord Krishna in Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, which aired in 2011. His performance was appreciated by viewers, and the series allowed him to explore Krishna's life and his role as the ruler of Dwarka.
V. Ravichandran – Krishna in Kurukshetra
Veteran Kannada actor V. Ravichandran portrayed Sri Krishna in the 2019 Kannada epic Kurukshetra. The film was based on the Mahabharata and featured a large ensemble cast. Ravichandran brought his experience and screen presence to the important role of Krishna.
Gemini Ganesan – An early Tamil screen Krishna
Long before the modern era of mythological television, Gemini Ganesan played the deity in the early Tamil film Chakradhari (1948). His portrayal is a reminder that Krishna has been a part of Indian cinema since its early years, with actors from different generations and languages taking on the iconic role.
Shruhad Goswami – The Krishna of Laalo
One of the more recent and unusual Krishna portrayals came with Gujarati film Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate. Released in 2025, the devotional drama follows a troubled auto-rickshaw driver who becomes trapped in a farmhouse and experiences an encounter with Lord Krishna. Shruhad Goswami played Krishna, while Karan Joshi featured in the lead role.
Interestingly, Goswami has revealed that he initially refused the role several times. He felt that Krishna was a universal character and that every viewer already had an image of the deity. Director Ankit Sakhiya, however, had complete faith in him and insisted that he was the right choice. The gamble worked. Laalo started slowly but grew through strong word of mouth and eventually became a major Gujarati blockbuster. It went on to become the highest-grossing Gujarati film and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.
And now, Laalo could bring another interesting Krishna to the screen. As per reports, the Telugu remake of the film is in development, with Vijay Deverakonda reportedly replacing earlier speculation around Ram Charan for the lead role of Krishna. The Telugu version is expected to be produced by Dil Raju. If the reports turn out to be true, it would be interesting to see Vijay Deverakonda step into the shoes of Lord Krishna on screen.