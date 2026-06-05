ETV Bharat / entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor's Old Remarks On Consent Resurface Amid Peddi Debate: 'I'm Not Okay With It'

Hyderabad: The conversation around Janhvi Kapoor's role in Peddi has intensified on social media, with many viewers accusing the film of hypersexualising her character, Achiyamma. As criticism continues to grow, an old interview of the actor has resurfaced online, where she spoke candidly about consent, objectification and her right to set boundaries on film sets.

The debate began shortly after Peddi hit theatres, with some viewers criticising director Buchi Babu Sana and the makers for the way Janhvi's character was presented on screen. While some social media users questioned why the actor agreed to such a role, others pointed to her past comments, arguing that the issue is far more complex than simply accepting a part.

During an appearance on a podcast earlier this year, Janhvi was asked whether it affects her when filmmakers oversexualise her. The actor responded by stressing the importance of consent and understanding what an artist agrees to while working on a project. "I think at any and every stage, it's important to ask yourself, what did I consent to?" she said.

Janhvi explained the difference between performing in a sensual scene and being sexualised without permission. Referring to a song from Param Sundari, she said, "I did a song called Bheegi Saree where I'm in a wet saree, and I'm dancing pretty sensually. The idea for that was, I wouldn't say to titillate, but it was a sensual song." She added, "That's very different from sexualising someone, especially without their consent. That, in any and every form, I'm not okay with. And that does bother me."