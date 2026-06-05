Janhvi Kapoor's Old Remarks On Consent Resurface Amid Peddi Debate: 'I'm Not Okay With It'
Janhvi Kapoor's earlier comments on consent and oversexualisation have resurfaced amid Peddi criticism, with social media users debating the portrayal of her character.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 5, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: The conversation around Janhvi Kapoor's role in Peddi has intensified on social media, with many viewers accusing the film of hypersexualising her character, Achiyamma. As criticism continues to grow, an old interview of the actor has resurfaced online, where she spoke candidly about consent, objectification and her right to set boundaries on film sets.
The debate began shortly after Peddi hit theatres, with some viewers criticising director Buchi Babu Sana and the makers for the way Janhvi's character was presented on screen. While some social media users questioned why the actor agreed to such a role, others pointed to her past comments, arguing that the issue is far more complex than simply accepting a part.
During an appearance on a podcast earlier this year, Janhvi was asked whether it affects her when filmmakers oversexualise her. The actor responded by stressing the importance of consent and understanding what an artist agrees to while working on a project. "I think at any and every stage, it's important to ask yourself, what did I consent to?" she said.
Janhvi explained the difference between performing in a sensual scene and being sexualised without permission. Referring to a song from Param Sundari, she said, "I did a song called Bheegi Saree where I'm in a wet saree, and I'm dancing pretty sensually. The idea for that was, I wouldn't say to titillate, but it was a sensual song." She added, "That's very different from sexualising someone, especially without their consent. That, in any and every form, I'm not okay with. And that does bother me."
The actor also revealed that she has gradually become more comfortable voicing concerns on set. Speaking about camera angles and filming choices, Janhvi said, "If a DOP puts a camera on some place that I'm not okay with, I should be able to say, nahi, ye nahi chalega mujhe nahi chahiye, without me seeming unprofessional." She admitted that she used to be more cautious while raising objections but now makes a conscious effort to communicate her discomfort. "I'll make my point clear some way or the other," she said, while adding that she still tries to remain polite during such conversations.
Interestingly, Janhvi had also spoken about how filmmakers often view actresses through a particular lens. She noted that perceptions about modesty, glamour and audience expectations sometimes influence the kind of roles and opportunities offered to female actors. The resurfacing of these remarks comes amid fresh criticism of Peddi. Recently, singer Sumangaly Ariyanayagam publicly supported Janhvi after an Instagram post accused the film of reducing her character to visual appeal rather than giving her meaningful agency.
Sharing the post on Instagram Stories, Sumangaly wrote, "A room full of powerful men sat down to write a story about the trauma of being powerless. In the same breath, they turned Janhvi Kapoor's character into a body for the lens, a prop for a forced kiss, and a tool to be thrown away when the songs ended."
The original post, titled "Peddi: the most expensive disrespect ever paid to a leading woman in Indian cinema," argued that the film's treatment of Achiyamma contradicted its larger themes. It also claimed that Janhvi had reportedly raised concerns about certain shots during post-production but that the footage remained in the final cut.
Fuelling speculation further, fans noticed that Janhvi had liked the post on Instagram, though she has not publicly commented on the controversy. Meanwhile, during Peddi promotions, Janhvi had spoken positively about working with Buchi Babu Sana and credited him for shaping her performance. Describing the filmmaker's approach, she said, "He used to give me out-of-the-box directions... This character's mannerisms are unique and colourful."