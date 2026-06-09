ETV Bharat / entertainment

'He Is My Best Friend': Janhvi's Old Comments Spark 'Double Standards' Debate After Buchi Babu Removes Controversial Peddi Scenes

Responding to the backlash, Buchi Babu recently acknowledged audience concerns and revealed that the makers had edited the film. "In my opinion, a lot of people misread Janhvi Kapoor's track as unnecessary in an otherwise good story," the director said during an interview with a newswire. Explaining his intention behind the character, Buchi Babu said he wanted to portray the rawness of a man from a remote village whose understanding of relationships is shaped by his upbringing.

The Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has been facing criticism ever since its release, with viewers objecting to what they described as the oversexualisation of Janhvi's character, Achiyyamma. Several scenes, including camera shots focusing on the actress's body and a controversial romantic sequence, sparked discussions around objectification and the portrayal of women in mainstream cinema.

Hyderabad: The controversy surrounding Peddi has taken another turn. Days after director Buchi Babu Sana admitted that certain scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor "turned misleading" and confirmed that they had been removed from the film, an old promotional video of the actress praising the filmmaker has resurfaced online, triggering a fresh debate on social media.

"In this film, I went a little radical. I wanted to show the rawness and later correct it in the end, saying that this guy is this way because of his upbringing and atmosphere," he explained. However, the filmmaker also admitted that some portions did not translate as intended. "In this process, a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them," he said.

Earlier, Buchi Babu had also issued a public apology, stating that it was never the team's intention to objectify women and that audience feedback had been taken seriously. While the controversy was beginning to settle, a promotional video featuring Janhvi from the film's pre-release events has now gone viral. In the clip, the actress is seen showering praise on Buchi Babu and crediting him for helping her explore a completely different side of herself as a performer.

Calling him the "most rowdy director" she has worked with, Janhvi said, "He used to give me very unusual directions - how to speak, how to carry myself, how the character should behave. The attitude and mannerisms of this character were very different. It was all Buchi sir." The actress went on to describe the filmmaker as someone who appears quiet but is actually extremely energetic and creative.

"He looks very shy and innocent, but he is not. He is the most rowdy director in India. I think I have become much more open over the last two years, and the credit goes entirely to this film and to Buchi sir," she said. Several reports have also claimed that Janhvi referred to Buchi Babu as one of her closest friends during the film's promotional campaign, highlighting the strong bond they developed while working together.

The resurfaced video comes at a time when reports have suggested that Janhvi was unhappy with certain aspects of her portrayal in the film. The actress also reportedly liked a social media post that criticised the treatment of her character, adding fuel to the ongoing debate. As clips from the promotions began circulating again, some social media users questioned the apparent contrast between Janhvi's praise for the director during promotions and the criticism surrounding her character after release.

Comments ranged from accusing the actress of changing her stance to questioning the role of celebrity image management in shaping public perception. Neither Janhvi Kapoor nor Ram Charan has publicly addressed the controversy in detail so far. Despite the heated debate, Peddi continues to dominate the box office. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.