ETV Bharat / entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor's Nightsuit With A Shikhar Pahariya Reference Gets The Internet Talking

The image, shared by an Instagram page, showed Janhvi dressed in a pink nightsuit paired with a grey jacket. While the actress looked relaxed and comfortable, it was the message printed on her outfit that instantly caught fans' attention. The text read, "If lost, please return to Shikhar Pahariya."

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor has once again become the talk of social media, this time because of a playful detail on her outfit. The actress, who is often in the spotlight for her films as well as her personal life, recently grabbed attention after a picture of her wearing a quirky nightsuit surfaced online.

The cheeky line quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans flooding the comments section with reactions. Many found the gesture adorable and saw it as another sweet hint at Janhvi's relationship with Shikhar. While some users loved the playful message, others debated whether it was a subtle confirmation of their romance.

Janhvi and Shikhar have been linked for several years. Media reports suggest that the two first started dating in 2016 before eventually parting ways. However, rumours of a reconciliation gained momentum in 2023 when they were spotted together on multiple occasions. Since then, they have frequently been seen attending events, visiting temples and accompanying each other during important moments.

Although neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has officially announced their relationship, fans have often noticed little signs that hint at their close bond. Janhvi has previously referred to him as "Shikhu" during public interactions. She has also been spotted wearing pendant featuring his name. Shikhar, meanwhile, regularly shares supportive posts about the actress and has often praised her work.

Meanwhile, Janhvi continues to stay busy on the professional front. She was recently seen in Peddi, which generated considerable discussion following criticism over the portrayal of her character. Despite the controversy, the film performed strongly at the box office. The actress also has several projects lined up, including Lag Jaa Gale, which stars Tiger Shroff and Lakshya alongside her.