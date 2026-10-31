Janhvi Kapoor Turns Into Sridevi's Iconic Nagina Look For Halloween 2026, Khushi Kapoor Reacts
Janhvi Kapoor recreated mother Sridevi's iconic Nagina look for Halloween 2026, bringing Bollywood nostalgia alive. Sister Khushi Kapoor praised the tribute on Instagram.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 31, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Halloween 2026 has turned into a nostalgic celebration for Janhvi Kapoor, who decided to pay tribute to her late mother, legendary actor Sridevi, with a recreation of one of her most memorable screen appearances. The actor dressed up as the iconic ichchadhari naagin from Sridevi's 1986 fantasy film Nagina, bringing back memories of a character that remains deeply etched in the minds of Indian cinema lovers.
Janhvi shared a series of pictures and videos from her Halloween transformation on Instagram. From recreating Sridevi's iconic look to bringing the film's original posters back to life, the actor went all out for the tribute. She carefully matched the styling, jewellery, makeup and hairstyle associated with her mother's character in the film.
The recreation also featured some familiar faces. Janhvi's close friend Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, joined her in recreating moments from the film. Orry featured the late Rishi Kapoor, and celebrity photographer Vaishnav Praveen joined the recreation as Amrish Puri.
Sharing the pictures, Janhvi expressed her excitement about revisiting one of the most iconic moments in Indian cinema. In her caption, she wrote, "Happy Halloweeeeeny 👻 had to recreate one of the most iconic movie moments everrrrr 🐍🤍✨" She further reflected on how Halloween has evolved into a celebration of favourite fictional characters and popular culture moments. Calling the recreation a tribute, Janhvi added, "And who could possibly be more iconic than Mumma, Rishi uncle and Amrish sir!! 🥹🤍"
Her post also caught the attention of her sister Khushi Kapoor, who was clearly impressed with the effort. Reacting to the pictures, Khushi commented, "You have won Halloween 😍😍😍😍" Her comment quickly added another sweet moment to the tribute.
Sridevi's Nagina Remains A Bollywood Classic
Released in 1986, Nagina featured Sridevi in the role of an ichchadhari naagin, a mythical serpent who can transform into a human being. The fantasy drama also starred Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri, with the latter playing the antagonist. Sridevi's performance, expressive dance moves and screen presence became some of the film's biggest highlights.
The film emerged as one of the major commercial successes of the year and further strengthened Sridevi's position as one of the biggest female stars in Indian cinema. Its popularity also led to a sequel, Nigahein: Nagina Part II, which released in 1989. However, the sequel failed to recreate the success of the original.
For Sridevi, Nagina remains one of the most recognisable films of her career. Her portrayal of the shape-shifting serpent, particularly in the popular song Main Teri Dushman, is still remembered by audiences decades after its release. She passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai at the age of 54. Her sudden death left the film industry and her fans in shock. Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in July 2018, has often expressed her love and admiration for her mother.