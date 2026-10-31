ETV Bharat / entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Into Sridevi's Iconic Nagina Look For Halloween 2026, Khushi Kapoor Reacts

Janhvi Kapoor recreates mother Sridevi's iconic Nagina look for Halloween 2026 ( Photo: IANS/ Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Halloween 2026 has turned into a nostalgic celebration for Janhvi Kapoor, who decided to pay tribute to her late mother, legendary actor Sridevi, with a recreation of one of her most memorable screen appearances. The actor dressed up as the iconic ichchadhari naagin from Sridevi's 1986 fantasy film Nagina, bringing back memories of a character that remains deeply etched in the minds of Indian cinema lovers.

Janhvi shared a series of pictures and videos from her Halloween transformation on Instagram. From recreating Sridevi's iconic look to bringing the film's original posters back to life, the actor went all out for the tribute. She carefully matched the styling, jewellery, makeup and hairstyle associated with her mother's character in the film.

The recreation also featured some familiar faces. Janhvi's close friend Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, joined her in recreating moments from the film. Orry featured the late Rishi Kapoor, and celebrity photographer Vaishnav Praveen joined the recreation as Amrish Puri. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi expressed her excitement about revisiting one of the most iconic moments in Indian cinema. In her caption, she wrote, "Happy Halloweeeeeny 👻 had to recreate one of the most iconic movie moments everrrrr 🐍🤍✨" She further reflected on how Halloween has evolved into a celebration of favourite fictional characters and popular culture moments. Calling the recreation a tribute, Janhvi added, "And who could possibly be more iconic than Mumma, Rishi uncle and Amrish sir!! 🥹🤍" Her post also caught the attention of her sister Khushi Kapoor, who was clearly impressed with the effort. Reacting to the pictures, Khushi commented, "You have won Halloween 😍😍😍😍" Her comment quickly added another sweet moment to the tribute.