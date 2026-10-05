Janhvi Kapoor Calls AI-Morphed Chuttamalle Video 'Bordering On Sexual Assault', Thanks Jr NTR For Speaking Up
Janhvi Kapoor has condemned the alleged AI-morphed Chuttamalle video, calling it deeply violating and thanking Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Vijay and Khushbu for taking a stand.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 5, 2026 at 7:21 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has broken her silence on the alleged AI-morphed video featuring her from Chuttamalle, her song from Devara: Part 1. Calling the misuse of technology to objectify women "deeply violating" and "bordering on sexual assault", Janhvi said the issue goes far beyond one AI-generated video.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor spoke at length about consent, boundaries and the growing misuse of technology against women. She said fictionalised content created and circulated without a woman's consent should not be treated as something complicated or open to interpretation. "The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault," Janhvi wrote.
The actor also pointed out that almost every woman in the film industry has faced some form of such behaviour. She stressed that consent does not become permanent just because a woman has agreed to something in the past. "It is surprising that it still seems too nuanced for some people to understand that even if a woman says yes five days in a row and no on the sixth, that no must be respected," she said.
Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words. To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it. Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter. This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026
Janhvi further explained that a woman's clothes, past choices or on-screen appearances do not give anyone the right to violate her boundaries. She said every woman should have the freedom to decide what she is comfortable with and where she draws the line. "What a woman is comfortable with, where she draws the LINE and what she chooses to do with her body are decisions that belong exclusively to her. This is basic," she said.
I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them. This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else. Tomorrow, it could happen to you, me or anyone we know. We cannot remain silent simply because it has not affected us personally. Every one of us has a responsibility to stand against this abuse. Those who create such content and those who deliberately spread or amplify it must be held accountable under the law. This cannot be dismissed as a joke or treated as entertainment. I will take this matter up with the Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers’ Council and our affiliated industry bodies, and recommend the formation of a dedicated committee and support cell. Working closely with Cyber Crime authorities, this team should support those affected, coordinate efforts to remove such content and pursue legal action against those responsible. The entire Telugu film fraternity must come together for this effort. Our associations, artists, technicians, audiences and fans all have a role to play. I also urge the Central and State Governments to take strong and effective measures against the misuse of AI for such abuse. Please do not watch, download, share or circulate these videos, even with the intention of condemning them. Report them to the respective platforms and Cyber Crime authorities instead. Protecting human dignity is our collective responsibility. Let us stand together, speak up and act. #UniteAgainstDigitalAbuse @revanth_anumula @ncbn @AmitShah @AshwiniVaishnaw @GoI_MeitY— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 3, 2026
She also connected the issue to the larger reality of women dealing with judgement, unwanted attention and concerns about safety. According to Janhvi, the threat has now expanded into the digital space even as women continue to face physical safety concerns. "That threat has now expanded into the digital sphere, when we have not even adequately addressed the very real, physical fear that continues to disrupt the lives of women every day," she wrote.
We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go. when did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of parenting is going on? what kind of society are we living in? Where we find joy in degrading each other? At a time when the world is debating and fearing how AI disrupt livelihoods and take away jobs, these idiots are using that very technology to do utter nonsense. This is the digital equivalent of sexual assault. The law must treat such acts with utmost seriousness. And to the team standing up against this, you have my full support.— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 3, 2026
Janhvi also said that simply telling people to "protect your daughter" is not enough. She called for a change in the mindset that makes people feel entitled to cross another person's boundaries. The actor particularly thanked men from the film industry who spoke up against the alleged misuse of AI. She expressed gratitude to her Devara co-star Jr NTR for condemning the video and taking a strong stand.
"I am deeply touched by NTR sir for taking such a strong stand and condemning this violation," Janhvi said. She also thanked Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Khushbu Sundar for supporting the sentiment and calling for action against such practices. Jr NTR had earlier called the alleged AI-morphed video "disgusting, sick and shameless" and warned that legal action would be taken against those responsible. Chiranjeevi also condemned the misuse of AI and suggested that the Telugu film industry consider a support system for people affected by such content.
Janhvi concluded her statement with a simple question about something she believes should never need to be demanded: basic humanity. "Is it really too much for a woman to ask to simply be treated and seen as a human being? Her body. Her image. Her boundaries. Her choice," she wrote.