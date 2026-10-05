ETV Bharat / entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Calls AI-Morphed Chuttamalle Video 'Bordering On Sexual Assault', Thanks Jr NTR For Speaking Up

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has broken her silence on the alleged AI-morphed video featuring her from Chuttamalle, her song from Devara: Part 1. Calling the misuse of technology to objectify women "deeply violating" and "bordering on sexual assault", Janhvi said the issue goes far beyond one AI-generated video.

The actor also pointed out that almost every woman in the film industry has faced some form of such behaviour. She stressed that consent does not become permanent just because a woman has agreed to something in the past. "It is surprising that it still seems too nuanced for some people to understand that even if a woman says yes five days in a row and no on the sixth, that no must be respected," she said.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor spoke at length about consent, boundaries and the growing misuse of technology against women. She said fictionalised content created and circulated without a woman's consent should not be treated as something complicated or open to interpretation. "The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault," Janhvi wrote.

Janhvi further explained that a woman's clothes, past choices or on-screen appearances do not give anyone the right to violate her boundaries. She said every woman should have the freedom to decide what she is comfortable with and where she draws the line. "What a woman is comfortable with, where she draws the LINE and what she chooses to do with her body are decisions that belong exclusively to her. This is basic," she said.

She also connected the issue to the larger reality of women dealing with judgement, unwanted attention and concerns about safety. According to Janhvi, the threat has now expanded into the digital space even as women continue to face physical safety concerns. "That threat has now expanded into the digital sphere, when we have not even adequately addressed the very real, physical fear that continues to disrupt the lives of women every day," she wrote.

Janhvi also said that simply telling people to "protect your daughter" is not enough. She called for a change in the mindset that makes people feel entitled to cross another person's boundaries. The actor particularly thanked men from the film industry who spoke up against the alleged misuse of AI. She expressed gratitude to her Devara co-star Jr NTR for condemning the video and taking a strong stand.

"I am deeply touched by NTR sir for taking such a strong stand and condemning this violation," Janhvi said. She also thanked Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Khushbu Sundar for supporting the sentiment and calling for action against such practices. Jr NTR had earlier called the alleged AI-morphed video "disgusting, sick and shameless" and warned that legal action would be taken against those responsible. Chiranjeevi also condemned the misuse of AI and suggested that the Telugu film industry consider a support system for people affected by such content.

Janhvi concluded her statement with a simple question about something she believes should never need to be demanded: basic humanity. "Is it really too much for a woman to ask to simply be treated and seen as a human being? Her body. Her image. Her boundaries. Her choice," she wrote.