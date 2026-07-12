ETV Bharat / entertainment

Janaki Amma And Ilayaraja: She Had Predicted He Would Rule Tamil Cinema, Now Both Rule Tamil Hearts

Chennai: "Janakiamma was an even harder worker than I am," said Ilayaraja, who is known as a stickler for perfection, condoling S Janaki’s demise.

He was only acknowledging a reality he lived with the legendary singer, song after song, film after film. Together, the two created memorable melodies in Tamil film music, with Janaki turning her voice into a laboratory for Ilayaraja's difficult experiments.

The Alliance Formed In The First Film

When Ilayaraja made his debut with the film 'Annakkili' in 1976, Janaki was already a leading singer. A thin Ilayaraja, dressed in casual clothes and holding a harmonium, approached Janaki to sing the songs "Annakkili Unnai Theduthe" and "Machanai Pathingala" that were featured in the film.

After the songs were recorded, Janaki went to the producer there and prophesied, "There is some divine power in this brother's (Ilaiyaraaja) music. Look, he is going to rule Tamil cinema for the next 20 years!"

As she had said, in the next few years, Ilayaraja became the unshakable emperor of Tamil cinema. Panju Arunachalam, who introduced Ilayaraja to Tamil cinema, had recalled Janaki Ammal's prophecy in many interviews.

Ilayaraja's Silent Revolution

The song "Kaatril Entan Geetham" from the film 'Johnny' (1980) directed by Mahendran, is one of the greatest hits of Tamil cinema.

While composing this song, Ilayaraja imposed a strange condition on Janaki. "Amma, the sound of the instruments in this song will be very low. Even the breath of your voice should be heard by the fans through the mic. You should sing in such a soft tone."