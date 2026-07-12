Janaki Amma And Ilayaraja: She Had Predicted He Would Rule Tamil Cinema, Now Both Rule Tamil Hearts
Their musical bond was established with the songs "Annakkili Unnai Theduthe" and "Machanai Pathingala" in Ilayaraja’s debut film 'Annakkili' in 1976.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
Chennai: "Janakiamma was an even harder worker than I am," said Ilayaraja, who is known as a stickler for perfection, condoling S Janaki’s demise.
He was only acknowledging a reality he lived with the legendary singer, song after song, film after film. Together, the two created memorable melodies in Tamil film music, with Janaki turning her voice into a laboratory for Ilayaraja's difficult experiments.
The Alliance Formed In The First Film
When Ilayaraja made his debut with the film 'Annakkili' in 1976, Janaki was already a leading singer. A thin Ilayaraja, dressed in casual clothes and holding a harmonium, approached Janaki to sing the songs "Annakkili Unnai Theduthe" and "Machanai Pathingala" that were featured in the film.
After the songs were recorded, Janaki went to the producer there and prophesied, "There is some divine power in this brother's (Ilaiyaraaja) music. Look, he is going to rule Tamil cinema for the next 20 years!"
As she had said, in the next few years, Ilayaraja became the unshakable emperor of Tamil cinema. Panju Arunachalam, who introduced Ilayaraja to Tamil cinema, had recalled Janaki Ammal's prophecy in many interviews.
Ilayaraja's Silent Revolution
The song "Kaatril Entan Geetham" from the film 'Johnny' (1980) directed by Mahendran, is one of the greatest hits of Tamil cinema.
While composing this song, Ilayaraja imposed a strange condition on Janaki. "Amma, the sound of the instruments in this song will be very low. Even the breath of your voice should be heard by the fans through the mic. You should sing in such a soft tone."
Janaki Amma finished singing with a small whimper and a cry in the middle of the song in one take. When the song was recorded, all the musicians in the studio stood up and applauded Janaki Amma. Ilayaraja was moved and held Janaki's hands.
Janaki Outpaced Kamal
Kamal Haasan and Janaki sang the song "Inji Iduppazhagi" together in the movie 'Thevar Magan'. Janaki sang at a very fast pace somewhere in the middle of the song. When Kamal finished singing, Ilayaraja wanted Janaki not to be seen taking a breath anywhere while singing.
At the age of 54, Janaki sang the part with incredible breath control, befitting a young woman. Kamal, who was shocked to hear this, later mentioned in several interviews that "singing a duet with Janaki Amma is like a fiery test". Janaki also won the National Award for Best Playback Singer for this song.
Chinna Chinna Vannakuil
The song "Chinna Chinna Vannakuil..." from Mani Ratnam's film 'Mouna Ragam' was a huge milestone in Janaki's screen career. The night before the song was to be recorded and composed, Janaki developed a severe sore throat and fever.
Janaki, who came to the studio the next morning, asked, "Raja, my voice is not sounding right today, can we change the date?" But Ilayaraja said, "Amma, this is a situation where the heroine of this song (Revathy) is singing with a kind of sadness and pain in her heart. Your current 'broken voice' is the perfect fit for this situation. Sing it like that."
The song, sung by Janaki Amma, believing Ilayaraja's words, is still considered one of the greatest classic hits of Tamil cinema. Ilayaraja has expressed this in many programmes.
Janaki Amma's voice painted the most beautiful colours for the picture of Ilayaraja's music. No matter which platform you turn on, be it radio, YouTube, or Spotify, the musical flow of these two rivers of life will continue to flow like honey in the ears of Tamilians.
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