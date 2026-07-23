Jana Nayagan X Review: 'One-Time Watch Or Must-Watch?' Early Verdict On Vijay's Final Film Is Here
Despite delays, Jana Nayagan released to massive celebrations. Early X reviews praise Vijay's screen presence and Anirudh's music but criticise the story and VFX.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 23, 2026 at 10:54 AM IST
Hyderabad: After months of anticipation and multiple postponements, Jana Nayagan finally arrived in theatres on Thursday amid huge celebrations across Tamil Nadu. Fans thronged cinema halls for the first-day-first show, danced outside theatres, burst crackers and waved banners, turning the release into a festival. The excitement remained high despite the film facing delays over certification and an online leak before its release.
While the celebrations outside theatres were unanimous, the reactions on X (formerly Twitter) have been far more mixed, with some calling it a proper mass entertainer and others expressing disappointment over its execution.
Several early viewers praised Vijay's larger-than-life screen presence and the film's commercial moments. One user wrote that CM Vijay's title card is a "goosebumps moment", adding that the jail sequence and action scenes were well executed.
#JanaNayagan – First 45 Minutes— Movie Tamil (@_MovieTamil) July 23, 2026
- #CMVijay title card is a goosebumps moment.
- The jail sequence and action scenes are well executed.
- #BobbyDeol looks impressive as the villain.
- #Anirudh's background score elevates the mass moments.
- GVM has a small but effective role.
-… pic.twitter.com/6RsTMfMAcS
The post also appreciated Bobby Deol's villainous look, Anirudh Ravichander's energetic background score, Gautham Vasudev Menon's brief but effective role, MGR references, and the performances of Mamitha Baiju and Pooja Hegde. According to the user, Vijay's mass entry was "absolutely electrifying."
#JanaNayagan 1st Half (Interval)— CineChaiTelugu (@CineChaiTelugu) July 23, 2026
Heavy political references. Slow till pre interval.#ThalapathyVijay, #MamithaBaiju & #Anirudh carry the film. Interval, songs & BGM work well.
Villain feels overdone.
Hoping for a strong second half 🤞
Follow: @CineChaiTelugu#JanaNayakudu
Another early reaction described the interval block as the biggest highlight of the film. The user felt Vijay and Anirudh carried the movie with their screen presence and music. While praising the action-packed interval sequence, the reviewer also noted that the execution elsewhere felt uneven. Bobby Deol's villain track, poor VFX and the emotional father-daughter portions were described as underdeveloped.
#JanaNayaganReview— Kingsley (@CineKingsley) July 23, 2026
1st Half:
Kerala Fan sitting nearby ~
Ditto of leaked version it seems😂
Lag, CG worst 😂
Cringe pro maxxx dialogues & delivery🤣
🐿️s Vinoth ah thookitu poga poranunga😭
Most importantly waiting for the response from Islamic parties who offered Support🫣 pic.twitter.com/nM2E1bvWlD
One X user claimed that the first half felt identical to the leaked version and criticised the pacing, CGI and dialogues, calling them "cringe."
Atlee,lokesh,nelson combo— ADITYA-_THE Fearless (@fearless_aditya) May 8, 2026
With #jananayaganleaked
Bhagwant keshari ka 75% mix hai
Duration 3.3hrs
Action r okss
My rating
2.75/5 #vijaypoliticalentry #jananayaganreview pic.twitter.com/Vn9yJTOOUy
Another reviewer rated the film 2.75 out of 5, saying it felt like a mix of several films, including Bhagwant Kesari, while describing the action as only average.
#JananayaganReview — Outdated and Boring: ⭐ (1/5)— BFilmy Boxoffice (@BFilmyBO) April 10, 2026
The full movie feels like a mix of inspirations from #Martin, #BhagwantKesari, and 2.0! #JanaNayagan
The graphics, CGI, and VFX are so bad that I don’t even want to describe them—you can clearly notice green screens, and the…
A harsher review gave the film 1 out of 5, calling it an outdated commercial entertainer with a routine story that resembled older South Indian mass films. The user criticised the graphics, CGI and VFX, saying green-screen effects were too obvious.
Exact remake of Bhagavat kesari— AssaultSethu (@Assault002) July 23, 2026
First half looks very bad#JanaNayagan #JananayaganReview#JananayaganDisaster
The review added that the three-hour runtime made the experience tiring. However, it appreciated Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju's performances and said the climax was comparatively better.
#JanaNayaganReview In One Line— Dalapaty Vetti Kondaan (@HopkinsJim30182) July 23, 2026
Worst Film of 2026 in Kollywood#JanaNayaganDisaster
Another post alleged that Jana Nayagan was an "exact remake" of Bhagwant Kesari, calling the first half disappointing and predicting it would end up as a disaster. One more user went even further, labelling it the "worst film of 2026 in Kollywood."
Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E. Ragav, and production design by V. Selvakumar.