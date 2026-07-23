ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan X Review: 'One-Time Watch Or Must-Watch?' Early Verdict On Vijay's Final Film Is Here

Jana Nayagan releases to massive celebrations ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: After months of anticipation and multiple postponements, Jana Nayagan finally arrived in theatres on Thursday amid huge celebrations across Tamil Nadu. Fans thronged cinema halls for the first-day-first show, danced outside theatres, burst crackers and waved banners, turning the release into a festival. The excitement remained high despite the film facing delays over certification and an online leak before its release. While the celebrations outside theatres were unanimous, the reactions on X (formerly Twitter) have been far more mixed, with some calling it a proper mass entertainer and others expressing disappointment over its execution. Several early viewers praised Vijay's larger-than-life screen presence and the film's commercial moments. One user wrote that CM Vijay's title card is a "goosebumps moment", adding that the jail sequence and action scenes were well executed. The post also appreciated Bobby Deol's villainous look, Anirudh Ravichander's energetic background score, Gautham Vasudev Menon's brief but effective role, MGR references, and the performances of Mamitha Baiju and Pooja Hegde. According to the user, Vijay's mass entry was "absolutely electrifying."