Jana Nayagan Vs The Raja Saab Vs Parasakthi Advance Booking: Vijay Starrer Stands Out In Overseas Pre-Sales

The recently released trailer of Jana Nayagan has generated strong buzz among fans. Even though it is a remake, Vijay's star power is crucial to the movie's success at the box office. The theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu were sold for a record Rs 105 crore, while overseas rights fetched Rs 78 crore. Kerala rights stand at Rs 15 crore, taking the total theatrical business to around Rs 230 crore.

Of the three, Jana Nayagan stands out due to its massive budget. The political action drama, widely reported to be Vijay's final film before his full-time entry into politics, is slated for release on January 9. According to trade reports, the film needs to collect approximately Rs 550 crore worldwide to break even.

Hyderabad: As January 2026 starts, three major South Indian films, Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi are grabbing attention for advance booking trends overseas and in the domestic market. The Raja Saab and Jana Nayagan have opened bookings with promising numbers. Parasakthi, however, faces delays in Tamil Nadu because of censorship certification issues.

In terms of advance booking, Jana Nayagan has reported nearly Rs 35 crore in worldwide pre-sales so far. Domestic advance sales contributed close to Rs 7 crore, with Karnataka alone accounting for over Rs 4 crore. Over 50,000 tickets were sold in the UK, demonstrating the strong interest from overseas markets. With 21,115 tickets sold in North America, the movie has surpassed $3 million in advance sales.

Meanwhile, Prabhas's The Raja Saab is also seeing steady momentum in overseas advance bookings. The Telugu fantasy horror comedy is scheduled for a global release on January 9, with overseas premieres set for January 8. According to the film's North American distributor, Prathyangira Cinemas, advance ticket sales have crossed $500,000 in the region so far.

In North America alone, The RajaSaab has sold 17,272 tickets. Directed by Maruthi, the film features Prabhas alongside Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. Although broader audience turnout following release will determine the final performance, trade analysts see these early international trends as encouraging.

In contrast, advance bookings for Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi have faced hurdles in Tamil Nadu. The film, set against the backdrop of the anti-Hindi protests of the 1960s, is scheduled to release on January 10 but has yet to receive certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As a result, most theatres in Tamil Nadu have delayed opening bookings.

Despite the delay at home, Parasakthi has opened bookings in overseas markets as well as in Karnataka and Kerala, where early response has been encouraging. In contrast to its competitors, its opening prospects are uncertain because full-scale advance booking in Tamil Nadu is still pending.