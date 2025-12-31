ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Vs The Raja Saab Vs Parasakthi: Advance Booking Race Gets Intense, Thalapathy Leads The Trend

Jana Nayagan Vs The Raja Saab Vs Parasakthi: Advance Booking Race Gets Intense ( Photo: Film posters )

Hyderabad: A major release clash will mark the beginning of the new year as three big-ticket Sankranthi 2026 releases are all set to lock horns this festive season. Thalapathy Vijay’s swan song Jana Nayagan, Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab, and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi will fight it out for screen counts and audience attention in what is being billed as pure fireworks at the box office. The hype around Sankranthi releases is at its peak. When it comes to anticipation around the film's release, Jana Nayagan is leading with 302K+ interests on the online ticketing platform BookMyShow. The Raja Saab has amassed over 281K+ interests, while Parasakthi maintains a strong presence with 238K+. Interestingly, IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026 list also reflects a similar trend. On the tally featuring 78 titles, Vijay’s film holds the #4 spot, followed by Prabhas at #5 and Sivakarthikeyan at #8. Jana Nayagan Vs The Raja Saab Advance Booking Race Overseas markets are already feeling the heat of Sankranthi releases. According to Prime Media, the North American advance bookings for Jana Nayagan are nearing $350K. Vijay's film is equally fierce back home. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the opening day bookings in Karnataka have already surpassed Rs 1 crore. Ahimsa Entertainment, the distributor banner, has added extra shows in the UK due to "explosive" demand.