Jana Nayagan Vs The Raja Saab Vs Parasakthi: Advance Booking Race Gets Intense, Thalapathy Leads The Trend

Sankarnthi 2026 is shaping up to be a thrilling cinematic celebration with Jana Nayagan, The Raja Saab, and Parasakthi gearing up for release.

Advance booking race for Jan Nayagan, The Raja Saab and Parasakthi gets intense
Jana Nayagan Vs The Raja Saab Vs Parasakthi: Advance Booking Race Gets Intense (Photo: Film posters)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : December 31, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST

3 Min Read
Hyderabad: A major release clash will mark the beginning of the new year as three big-ticket Sankranthi 2026 releases are all set to lock horns this festive season. Thalapathy Vijay’s swan song Jana Nayagan, Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab, and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi will fight it out for screen counts and audience attention in what is being billed as pure fireworks at the box office.

The hype around Sankranthi releases is at its peak. When it comes to anticipation around the film's release, Jana Nayagan is leading with 302K+ interests on the online ticketing platform BookMyShow. The Raja Saab has amassed over 281K+ interests, while Parasakthi maintains a strong presence with 238K+.

Interestingly, IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026 list also reflects a similar trend. On the tally featuring 78 titles, Vijay’s film holds the #4 spot, followed by Prabhas at #5 and Sivakarthikeyan at #8.

Jana Nayagan Vs The Raja Saab Advance Booking Race

Overseas markets are already feeling the heat of Sankranthi releases. According to Prime Media, the North American advance bookings for Jana Nayagan are nearing $350K. Vijay's film is equally fierce back home. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the opening day bookings in Karnataka have already surpassed Rs 1 crore. Ahimsa Entertainment, the distributor banner, has added extra shows in the UK due to "explosive" demand.

Meanwhile, The Raja Saab, distributed by Prathyangira Cinemas in North America, reported $300K for its premieres as of December 31. While these numbers are strong, trade analysts opined that the pace is relatively moderate compared to Prabhas’ previous blockbusters like Kalki 2898 AD or Salaar.

Jana Nayagan is clearly ahead in presales, with The Raja Saab following closely. Meanwhile, figures for Parasakthi are expected to follow in the coming days, as presales have commenced from today.

Key Film Details at a Glance

FilmJana Nayagan The Raja SaabParasakthi
Lead StarThalapathy VijayPrabhasSivakarthikeyan
GenrePolitical action thrillerHorror comedyperiod political drama
DirectorH. VinothMaruthiSudha Kondara
Runtime3 Hours 5 Minutes3 Hours 3 Minutes2 Hours 43 Minutes
Release dateJanuary 9, 2026January 9, 2026January 10, 2026
Release LanguageTelugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, MalayalamTelugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, MalayalamTamil, Telugu
CBFC Status PendingU/APending

So Much Is At Stake

The Raja Saab: Director Maruthi has boldly staked his reputation on this film. At a recent pre-release event, Maruthi publicly shared his residential address, asking Prabhas fans to come and question him if they feel disappointed after watching The Raja Saab. For Prabhas, this marks a departure from his "larger-than-life" roles. With Raja Saab, the Baahubali star returns to the vintage "darling" comedy style that his hardcore Telugu fans have been missing for a long time.

Jana Nayagan: This is arguably the most emotional release of the season. Expectations are sky-high for Vijay’s final film before he enters full-time politics. For his final outing as an actor, Vijay trusted director H. Vinoth. The film is a gritty political thriller that serves as a fitting farewell for a superstar who is all set to venture into politics, leaving films at the pinnacle of his career.

Parasakthi: Originally slated for mid-January, the makers preponed the film to January 10 to cash in on the holiday weekend. Set against the backdrop of the 1960s anti-Hindi agitations, this film is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th project. While it will test Sivakarthikeyan's pull power, the film is also an important release for National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara after the Sarfira debacle.

As the industry prepares for the Sankranthi 2026 rollout, all eyes are on whether the screens can accommodate the massive fan demand for all three superstars.

Editor's Pick

