Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film Before Politics To Stream On This OTT Platform After Its Release
Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan releases in theatres on January 9, 2026. Now, much ahead of its release, the post-theatrical streaming rights have also been secured.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 9, 2025 at 5:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is almost over for Thalapathy Vijay fans! The superstar's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan is all set to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festival weekend. In another exciting update, the film's OTT streaming rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, where it will premiere after its theatrical run.
Directed by H. Vinoth, known for his intense and thought-provoking storytelling, Jana Nayagan marks his first-ever collaboration with Vijay. It is backed by KVN Productions. The film has already garnered attention online with its first single, Thalapathy Kacheri. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the upbeat dance song features Vijay himself, Anirudh, and rapper Arivu. The track has gone viral with fans supporting Vijay's signature moves and charm.
RECORD: #ThalapathyKacheri Lyric Video hits 1 Million Likes on Youtube ⚡️⚡️— Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) November 9, 2025
100K Likes - 7 Mins
200K Likes - 19 Mins
300K Likes - 34 Mins
400K Likes - 57 Mins
500K Likes - 1 Hr 28 Mins
600K Likes - 2 Hr 14 Mins
700K Likes - 3 Hr 19 Mins
800K Likes - 4 Hr 52 Mins
900K Likes - 13… pic.twitter.com/xNhEO6bgTV
Originally moving forward with a theatrical release in October 2025, Jana Nayagan shifted to a January 2026 release window to capitalise on the holiday season, meaning even more for Vijay's fans, as this is rumoured to be his last film prior to entering politics. The story is said to blend political and emotional themes. Vijay is the cop who stands for justice and "people's power". The film's tagline, "Torchbearer of Democracy," sets the tone for his character on screen and in real life as he transitions into politics.
The star-studded cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Narain in pivotal roles. As per reports, the film may be a remake or reimagination of the Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, though the makers have not confirmed this. With grand expectations, a holiday release date, and a timely political link, Jana Nayagan is turning out to be one of Vijay's most impactful movies yet.
