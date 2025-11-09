ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film Before Politics To Stream On This OTT Platform After Its Release

Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film Jana Nayagan ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The wait is almost over for Thalapathy Vijay fans! The superstar's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan is all set to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festival weekend. In another exciting update, the film's OTT streaming rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, where it will premiere after its theatrical run. Directed by H. Vinoth, known for his intense and thought-provoking storytelling, Jana Nayagan marks his first-ever collaboration with Vijay. It is backed by KVN Productions. The film has already garnered attention online with its first single, Thalapathy Kacheri. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the upbeat dance song features Vijay himself, Anirudh, and rapper Arivu. The track has gone viral with fans supporting Vijay's signature moves and charm.