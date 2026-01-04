ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay's Final Film Trailer Breaks Records, But Netizens Seem Divided

Soon after the trailer was released, fans took to the streets to celebrate the moment as a festival. In Madurai, large crowds gathered to celebrate the release of their favourite actor's film. Fans were seen bursting crackers, dancing, and cheering on the streets.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, the political action thriller stars Vijay in a powerful role as a fearless police officer. The trailer runs for two minutes and 52 seconds and presents Vijay as an "ordinary man" with extraordinary courage, someone who dreams of a better future and refuses to bow down to injustice. He is shown taking on criminals with authority and public support firmly behind him.

Hyderabad: The trailer of Jana Nayagan - Thalapathy Vijay's final film before his full-time political entry - was dropped on January 3, and within minutes, it turned into a full-blown festival for fans. Streets echoed with celebrations, screens were flooded with views, and social media exploded with reactions. While Vijay's fandom celebrated the moment like a victory parade, X (Twitter) showed a more divided stance, mixing praise, sarcasm, and sharp criticism.

The numbers speak loudly. The Tamil trailer alone crossed 2.65 million YouTube views within hours. The Hindi trailer touched over 9 million views, while Telugu and other versions added to the total. By evening, the cumulative views across platforms reportedly reached a massive 53.5 million. KVN Productions proudly announced that YouTube contributed 31.8 million views, while Instagram added another 21.7 million in real time. The trailer also climbed to the number two spot on the movies trending chart, underlining Vijay's unmatched reach.

However, X reactions were far from one-sided. The trailer for the movie has created a lot of buzz among its fans who see it as a "big package that guarantees to blow your mind," but there have also been many negative comments made about it. A viral social media post takes dig at a shot assumed to be generated by Artificial Intelligence, claiming that a watermark from Gemini was visible, igniting a discussion among the industry regarding visual effects.

Another controversial X post compared Jana Nayagan to the Telugu movie Bhagavanth Kesari, which was released in 2023. The tweet went on to claim that it was a "scene-for-scene" remake of Bhagavanth Kesari and took a shot at Vijay saying he could never match Balakrishna's "aura".

Many fans have dismissed the accusations as being unfair, saying it is too early to judge the film. Vijay's supporter's urged all audiences should wait to see the film before casting judgment. Director H. Vinoth also reiterated that the film is entirely original work. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol plays the antagonist, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and Narain all have supporting roles in this major Pongal Release.