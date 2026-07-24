ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan: Tamil Nadu Sees A CM As Film Hero After 50 Years; Know How Vijay's Final Movie Draws Comparisons With MGR

Chennai: Nearly five decades after MGR's 'Madhuraiyai Meetta Sundharapandiyan', Tamil Nadu has once again witnessed a sitting Chief Minister appearing as a film hero. As Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay's much-awaited film 'Jana Nayagan' hit theatres worldwide on Thursday, it rekindled memories of MGR's final few films and sparked comparisons between two of Tamil cinema's biggest stars who later entered politics.

The release of Jana Nayagan, billed as Vijay's last film before fully focusing on politics, has drawn attention not only because of its timing but also because of the striking similarities, as well as notable differences, between the political journeys of Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran (MGR) and Vijay.

In 1978, the last film of then Chief Minister MGR as an actor, 'Madhuraiyai Meetta Sundharapandiyan', was released after he had become the CM. He then devoted himself entirely to public life and remained Chief Minister until his death. Similarly, Jana Nayagan, considered Vijay's final film, has finally reached theatres worldwide after nearly seven months of legal battle and issues over censor certification and piracy.

Chief Minister Title Issue

One of the biggest talking points has been Vijay's title card in the film. Unlike MGR's films 'Meenava Nanban' and 'Madhuraiyai Meetta Sundharapandiyan', where he was introduced as 'Makkal Thilakam MGR' despite already being Chief Minister, Jana Nayagan carries the title card "Honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay." The move has delighted Vijay's fans.

As per cine experts, the absence of a "Chief Minister" title card in MGR's films was largely due to technological limitations of that era. At the time, film editing techniques did not allow title cards to be easily changed after production. Today's advanced technology has made such additions possible.

Vijay's on-screen title has also evolved over the years. He began with a simple "Vijay" title card, later became "Young Thalapathy Vijay" among fans, and from Atlee's Mersal onwards, he was officially introduced as "Thalapathy Vijay". Now, Jana Nayagan marks another milestone by introducing him as the state's Chief Minister.