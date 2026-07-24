Jana Nayagan: Tamil Nadu Sees A CM As Film Hero After 50 Years; Know How Vijay's Final Movie Draws Comparisons With MGR
Vijay used to say in his poll campaigns, "Just like the 1967 and 1977 assembly elections, changes will happen in the 2026 elections as well."
Published : July 24, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Chennai: Nearly five decades after MGR's 'Madhuraiyai Meetta Sundharapandiyan', Tamil Nadu has once again witnessed a sitting Chief Minister appearing as a film hero. As Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay's much-awaited film 'Jana Nayagan' hit theatres worldwide on Thursday, it rekindled memories of MGR's final few films and sparked comparisons between two of Tamil cinema's biggest stars who later entered politics.
The release of Jana Nayagan, billed as Vijay's last film before fully focusing on politics, has drawn attention not only because of its timing but also because of the striking similarities, as well as notable differences, between the political journeys of Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran (MGR) and Vijay.
In 1978, the last film of then Chief Minister MGR as an actor, 'Madhuraiyai Meetta Sundharapandiyan', was released after he had become the CM. He then devoted himself entirely to public life and remained Chief Minister until his death. Similarly, Jana Nayagan, considered Vijay's final film, has finally reached theatres worldwide after nearly seven months of legal battle and issues over censor certification and piracy.
Chief Minister Title Issue
One of the biggest talking points has been Vijay's title card in the film. Unlike MGR's films 'Meenava Nanban' and 'Madhuraiyai Meetta Sundharapandiyan', where he was introduced as 'Makkal Thilakam MGR' despite already being Chief Minister, Jana Nayagan carries the title card "Honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay." The move has delighted Vijay's fans.
As per cine experts, the absence of a "Chief Minister" title card in MGR's films was largely due to technological limitations of that era. At the time, film editing techniques did not allow title cards to be easily changed after production. Today's advanced technology has made such additions possible.
Vijay's on-screen title has also evolved over the years. He began with a simple "Vijay" title card, later became "Young Thalapathy Vijay" among fans, and from Atlee's Mersal onwards, he was officially introduced as "Thalapathy Vijay". Now, Jana Nayagan marks another milestone by introducing him as the state's Chief Minister.
Similarity Between MGR And Joseph Vijay
Both MGR and Vijay built a huge fan base as leading stars of Tamil cinema. Both of them captivated the audience with their characters, fighting for the poor and becoming champions of the common people in their films.
While MGR was involved in social work through his charitable foundation, Vijay, on the other hand, transformed his fan clubs into a people's movement and carried out public welfare work. Both of them decided to fully engage in politics while they were at the peak of their careers in the film industry. While MGR had two films released after his political entry, Vijay's political party has now been launched with the film 'Jana Nayagan'. Key aspects of both MGR and Vijay's political image were public relations, promises of welfare schemes, and a massive support from the youth.
The Differences
There are, however, important differences in their political journeys. MGR spent years in the DMK, served as an MLA and later floated his own party. Vijay, on the other hand, entered politics directly by launching his own party, contested the recent Assembly elections independently, emerged victorious and went on to become Chief Minister.
Even before coming to power, Vijay had often acknowledged MGR as his political inspiration. During his first election campaign, he had said, "I will do politics for the people just like Anna and MGR." He had also repeatedly told voters that just as Tamil Nadu witnessed historic political shifts in the 1967 and 1977 Assembly elections, a similar change would be seen in the 2026 elections.
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