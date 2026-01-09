ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Release Delay: Madras HC Orders UA Certificate, Thalapathy Fans Ecstatic

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the CBFC to grant a U/A certificate to Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan. The political action drama is widely reported to be Vijay's final film before his full-time entry into politics.

The decision brought relief and joy to supporters of the film. Fans gathered outside the Madras High Court and celebrated by distributing sweets to the public after the court ordered the CBFC to issue a U/A certificate to Jana Nayagan.

On January 7, the HC had reserved its order on a petition seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to give a censor certificate under the 'UA 16+' category to the much-anticipated film.

On January 6, when the plea came up for hearing, Justice PT Asha had orally asked the CBFC to produce on January 7, a copy of the "complaint" that claimed the film "hurts religious sentiments." The filmmakers had submitted that the movie had been referred for "review" after an initial recommendation for U/A certification.

Even though a release date has been fixed for the film as January 9, it can only proceed legally, the Censor Board had told the court.