ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Release Date: Will Vijay's Final Film Hit Theatres Earlier Than Expected

Ticketing platform District recently shared a promotional post that read, "34 years. 68 films. 68 First Days. All leading to One Last First Day. July 23. @actorvijay returns to the big screen. Tickets on District go live soon. Set your reminder on the app. Annan varaar." Interestingly, District is not the only platform pointing towards a July 23 release. Over the past few days, overseas exhibitors, theatre owners and several trade handles have also suggested that Jana Nayagan could hit theatres on the same date. Earlier reports had indicated a July 24 release, but the latest industry chatter now points to a day-earlier premiere.

Hyderabad: The buzz around Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has intensified once again after a major ticketing platform hinted at its theatrical release date. While fans have been eagerly waiting for an official announcement from the makers, the update has sparked speculation that the actor's final film could arrive in cinemas sooner than expected.

However, it is important to note that the makers, KVN Productions, have not officially announced the release date yet. While they have confirmed that the film will release in theatres soon, there has been no formal statement revealing when audiences can finally watch Vijay's farewell film on the big screen.

The latest development comes shortly after Jana Nayagan finally cleared its long certification process. The H. Vinoth directorial was awarded an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after the makers complied with 12 modifications suggested by the board. The film had originally been scheduled for a Pongal 2026 release on January 9, but certification-related issues delayed its theatrical arrival by more than six months.

The project also faced another setback earlier this year after portions of the film were allegedly leaked online before release. KVN Productions had then appealed to audiences not to watch or circulate the leaked footage and confirmed that legal action was being initiated against those responsible. Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain in key roles. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander and is reportedly an official remake of the Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari.