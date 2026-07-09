ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Release Date Confirmed? Distributor Points To Vijay's Film Hitting Theatres On THIS Date

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has received a major release update. While the makers have not officially announced the release date yet, the film's Canadian distributor has hinted that the wait may soon be over. The update has created excitement among Vijay's fans, who are eagerly waiting for what is expected to be the actor's final film before he enters politics full-time.

York Cinemas, the film's distributor in Canada, shared a post on X announcing that Jana Nayagan will soon arrive in theatres. The post read, "Finally! Our Own Thalapathy Vijay is ready to set the big screen on fire with #JanaNayagan. Canada Release by York Cinemas. Igniting screens from July 24. Get ready for the ultimate theatrical celebration. Stay tuned for tickets."

Soon after the post was shared, it went viral on social media. Trade tracker Lets Cinema also shared the update, leading many fans to believe that the film's worldwide release plans are now being finalised. However, the production house has not yet confirmed the release date, so fans are still waiting for an official announcement.