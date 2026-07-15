ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Release Date Announced: Months After Delays, Vijay's Final Film To Hit Theatres On July 23

KVN Productions confirmed the release date with a powerful post on X that read, "Tested by fire. Forged by time. Built for history. The tougher the battle, The louder the victory." The production house also shared hashtags announcing the film's release in multiple languages, including #JanaNayaganFromJuly23, #JanaNayakuduFromJuly23 and #JanNetaFromJuly23.

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Thalapathy Vijay fans. After months of speculation, delays and certification hurdles, the makers of Jana Nayagan have officially announced that the actor's much-awaited final film will hit theatres on July 23. The announcement has sparked celebrations across social media, with the hashtag #JanaNayaganFromJuly23 quickly gaining traction.

The announcement came shortly after ticketing platform District had hinted at the same date, asking fans to set reminders for ticket bookings. Its post celebrated Vijay's remarkable journey in cinema, stating, "34 years. 68 films. 68 First Days. All leading to One Last First Day. July 23. @actorvijay returns to the big screen." With the makers now making it official, anticipation around the film has reached a new high.

Fans flooded X with emotional messages moments after the announcement. One user wrote, "Finally King Arrives on July 23. Box Office Blast Loading." Another emotional fan posted, "And the final movie release date announcement... Looking forward for Jana Nayagan – ONE LAST TIME." A third wrote, "CM is coming to rule BO, One last time," reflecting the excitement surrounding what is expected to be Vijay's farewell film before his full-time political career.

The release announcement marks the end of a long and challenging journey for the film. Originally scheduled to release during Pongal earlier this year, Jana Nayagan was delayed after facing certification-related issues. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared the film with an 'A' certificate, and it has a runtime of 183 minutes and 11 seconds, making it just over three hours long.

Adding to the excitement, UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment has confirmed that international audiences will get to watch the film in its uncut version when it releases in UK cinemas on July 24. Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain in pivotal roles. Featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film is reportedly an official remake of the Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari.