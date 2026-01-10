ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Beyond Our Control': Jana Nayagan Producer Apologises To Vijay Fans Over Film's Release Delay

He said, "The film was submitted to CBFC on 18th December, 2025, which was viewed by the examining committee. And on 22nd December, 2025, we received an email stating that the film would be granted a U/A 16+ certificate, subject to a few changes."

He then detailed the timeline of the film's submission to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to him, the film was submitted for certification on December 18, 2025, and was reviewed by the examining committee soon after.

Addressing the fans, Venkat Narayana said, "To everyone who has been waiting for our film, Jana Nayagan, with immense love and anticipation, we extend our sincere gratitude. Over the past few days, we have received countless calls and messages, and each one reminds us how deeply this film is already loved. We wish to place certain facts before you while respectfully acknowledging that the matter is currently subjudice, which limits what we can and cannot say."

The production house posted a video message on X (formerly Twitter) to share the apology. In the video, Venkat Narayana spoke to the fans of Vijay and gave an account of the reason behind the delay. He also mentioned that some things could not be revealed as the matter is currently before the court.

Chennai: Producer Venkat Narayana of KVN Productions has apologised to fans of actor Thalapathy Vijay after the release of Jana Nayagan was postponed due to censor-related issues. Scheduled to release on January 9 for the Pongal festival, the film, which is touted to be Vijay's last film, failed to make it to theatres.

He added that the production team immediately made the required changes and resubmitted the film, believing that the certification process was nearing completion. "We incorporated the suggested changes and resubmitted the film, believing we were finally ready to share our work with you and release the film. However, the formal certificate was still awaited, and follow-ups were being made for the same," he said.

But a few days prior to the scheduled release, things took an unexpected turn. Venkat Narayana revealed that on January 5, 2026, the team was informed that the film had been referred to the revising committee following a complaint. He said, "Then, just a few days before our planned release, on 5th January, 2026, evening, we were informed that the film had been referred to the devising committee based on one complaint."

He said, "With the time running out to approach the device committee and without knowing who the complainant was, we approached the Honourable High Court. After hearing the matter in January 2026, the court directed this morning that a U/A 16+ certificate be issued. But the CBFC challenged this decision immediately, and the order to issue the certification is currently stayed, and an interim stay has been granted."

Following this, the producer offered an apology to everyone affected by the delay. He said, "We sincerely apologise to our audiences, distributors, exhibitors, and all of the stakeholders who stood by us during this difficult period. As you know, we made every possible effort to bring this film to the audience as planned, but these developments were beyond our control. This has been an extremely emotional and difficult moment for everyone who has poured their heart, soul, and years of hard work into this film."

Venkat Narayana also spoke about actor Vijay, stating that the star deserves a proper farewell from his fans after decades of contribution to cinema. He said, "Above all, we firmly believe that Thalapathy Vijay deserves the farewell that he has earned through decades of love from his fans and the respect from the industry. Your patience, belief, and unwavering support give us the strength. We have complete faith in the judicial process and remain hopeful that the film will reach the audience at the earliest. Thank you."

Earlier, KVN Productions had officially announced that Jana Nayagan's release was postponed due to censor certificate issues. In the case filed by the film's makers, the court initially ordered that a U/A certificate be issued immediately. However, the Chief Justice issued an interim stay on the order of a single judge after the Film Censor Board appealed against the order.