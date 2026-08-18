Jana Nayagan OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Thalapathy Vijay's Farewell Film
Vijay's Jana Nayagan will premiere on ZEE5 soon. It marks the actor's final theatrical film and earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 18, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: Vijay's Jana Nayagan is now set to make its digital debut. The actor's much-awaited farewell film will start streaming on ZEE5 from August 21, a few weeks after its theatrical release on July 23.
ZEE5 Tamil announced the OTT premiere on social media with a video featuring an animated version of Vijay. Sharing the announcement, they wrote, "Thangamey! Thalapathy #Jananayagan is all set to meet you all on 21st August only on Zee 5." The OTT release will give fans who could not catch the film in theatres an opportunity to watch Vijay's final theatrical outing from home. The film is expected to be available in multiple Indian languages.
Thangamey! Thalapathy #Jananayagan is all set to meet you all on 21st August only on Zee 5🔥— Zee 5 Tamil (@ZEE5Tamil) August 17, 2026
The Hon'ble Chief Minister @actorvijay @TheKVNofficial @KvnProductions #HVinoth @hegdepooja @anirudhofficial @thedeol @_mamithabaiju @Jagadishbliss @LohithNK01 @RamVJ2412 @TSeries… pic.twitter.com/4mwfq7fDcS
Jana Nayagan finally arrived after months of delays
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan had a long and difficult road to the big screen. The film was delayed for several months amid issues related to its certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The certification issue became a major point of discussion before the release. The producers approached the Madras High Court over the delay, while the matter also reached the Supreme Court.
After months of uncertainty, the film finally opened in cinemas on July 23. Adding to the pre-release controversy, the film reportedly faced an online leak before its theatrical release. An HD copy was said to have surfaced online, raising concerns about its box office prospects. However, the leak did not stop Vijay's fans from turning up for the film.
Leak, Remake, Reviews - Zero Impact at BO🍿— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) July 27, 2026
Just Thalapathy Things🕺#JanaNayagan has crossed 200Cr 🔥 pic.twitter.com/n383It0qKR
Jana Nayagan scores big at the box office
Despite mixed reactions to the film and the challenges surrounding its release, Jana Nayagan managed a strong theatrical run. According to the box office figures cited in the Sacnilk reports, the film has earned over Rs 312 crore worldwide. With a reported worldwide gross of Rs 312.86 crore, Jana Nayagan overtook Karuppu to become the highest-grossing Tamil film globally in 2026. However, at the domestic box office, Jana Nayagan was still behind Karuppu in the reported India gross figures, but its worldwide performance gave it the top spot among Tamil films released in 2026.
What is Jana Nayagan about?
Jana Nayagan is a political action drama that stars Vijay as Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former official. The film follows his journey as he becomes involved in a larger fight against the system. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani and Sunil in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.
The film is important in Vijay's career because it marks his final theatrical release. The actor has shifted his focus towards politics, making Jana Nayagan a significant film for his fans. With the OTT release date now confirmed, the film will reach viewers who may have missed it in theatres.