ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Thalapathy Vijay's Farewell Film

Thalapathy Vijay in Jana Nayagan ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Vijay's Jana Nayagan is now set to make its digital debut. The actor's much-awaited farewell film will start streaming on ZEE5 from August 21, a few weeks after its theatrical release on July 23. ZEE5 Tamil announced the OTT premiere on social media with a video featuring an animated version of Vijay. Sharing the announcement, they wrote, "Thangamey! Thalapathy #Jananayagan is all set to meet you all on 21st August only on Zee 5." The OTT release will give fans who could not catch the film in theatres an opportunity to watch Vijay's final theatrical outing from home. The film is expected to be available in multiple Indian languages. Jana Nayagan finally arrived after months of delays Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan had a long and difficult road to the big screen. The film was delayed for several months amid issues related to its certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The certification issue became a major point of discussion before the release. The producers approached the Madras High Court over the delay, while the matter also reached the Supreme Court.