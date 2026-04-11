ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Leak Row: Industry Biggies Seek Strict Action; Who Said What About Vijay's Final Film Controversy

Hyderabad: Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in what is being described as his final film before entering politics, has run into fresh trouble after a reported online leak of a key portion of the film. Now, several leading actors and filmmakers from the South Indian film fraternity are coming out strongly against piracy and expressing solidarity with the film's team.

The film, which has already faced multiple delays due to certification issues, was earlier scheduled to release on January 9. However, after missing that date and subsequent expected timelines, it is now caught in controversy following the alleged leak of a five-minute clip, which has reportedly spread widely on social media.

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has officially backed the makers of Jana Nayagan after portions of the film were leaked online. Condemning the unauthorised circulation, the council, along with several industry stakeholders, called the act illegal and damaging to the film industry. In response to the incident, the TFPC has also announced a press meet scheduled for today, April 11, to address the issue and outline further action.

Strong reactions from the film industry

Reacting to the incident, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth expressed his shock and anger in a strongly worded statement. Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote, "The release of the Jana Nayagan film on the internet by someone has caused shock and pain. Film associations must raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not be allowed to continue in the future."

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi also voiced concern over the leak and called for collective action. In his post, he said, "The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work. We stand with KVN Productions in containing the damage and punishing the culprits. Let us all extend our support to respect and protect CINEMA! Kill Piracy. Save Cinema."

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram Story and wrote, "My lovely audience. A film is the result of countless hours, creative risks, personal sacrifices, and a team that showed up every single day hoping to give you the best experience possible. Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it."

She added, "To see it being leaked and shared illegally is tough, not because of numbers, but because it takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves. Plus, don't we all deserve to gather together to celebrate and watch Vijay sir's last film, one last time, on the big screen in the right way? So let's watch it the right way. Let's wait. It will be out in due time. Let's not encourage piracy. That's how cinema and art will survive."

Pooja Hegde on Jana Nayagan leak (Photo: Pooja Hegde's Instagram Story)

Actor Vijay Deverakonda shared a more personal reaction, recalling his own experience with piracy. He wrote, "The #JanaNayagan leak makes me angry. I've experienced the pain and sense of loss personally when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it's not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who have all their dreams on the line."

He further added, "This current issue needs to get sorted Asap and the people behind it identified, and if it doesn't, it reflects a systemic failure. It keeps reminding us how insensitive people can be, and the extent some will go to cause harm without a second thought. I send my thoughts and my unconditional support to the entire team of the film."

Actor Sivakarthikeyan appealed directly to audiences to avoid piracy and support cinema the right way. He said, "Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents. Respect the hard work. Respect the industry."

Music composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar also expressed his disappointment, stating simply, "Do not support piracy. Respect the talent and hard work. So much blood and sweat go into filmmaking. Painful."

Veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan offered a detailed perspective, linking the leak to systemic issues in the certification process. He wrote, "The leak of #Jananayagan is not an accident - it is the result of systemic failure. Had due process been timely, we would not be here. Inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy. When legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels take over."