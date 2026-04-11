Jana Nayagan Leak Row: Industry Biggies Seek Strict Action; Who Said What About Vijay's Final Film Controversy
A leaked clip of Vijay's Jana Nayagan sparks outrage, with top stars condemning piracy as the delayed film faces ongoing censorship hurdles.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 11, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in what is being described as his final film before entering politics, has run into fresh trouble after a reported online leak of a key portion of the film. Now, several leading actors and filmmakers from the South Indian film fraternity are coming out strongly against piracy and expressing solidarity with the film's team.
The film, which has already faced multiple delays due to certification issues, was earlier scheduled to release on January 9. However, after missing that date and subsequent expected timelines, it is now caught in controversy following the alleged leak of a five-minute clip, which has reportedly spread widely on social media.
The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has officially backed the makers of Jana Nayagan after portions of the film were leaked online. Condemning the unauthorised circulation, the council, along with several industry stakeholders, called the act illegal and damaging to the film industry. In response to the incident, the TFPC has also announced a press meet scheduled for today, April 11, to address the issue and outline further action.
Strong reactions from the film industry
Reacting to the incident, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth expressed his shock and anger in a strongly worded statement. Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote, "The release of the Jana Nayagan film on the internet by someone has caused shock and pain. Film associations must raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not be allowed to continue in the future."
ஜனநாயகன் திரைப்படம் இணையத்தில் யாராலோ வெளியிடப்பட்டிருப்பது அதிர்ச்சியையும்,வேதனையையும் அளிக்கிறது.— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 10, 2026
திரை அமைப்புகள் இதற்கு எதிராகக் குரல் எழுப்பி, அரசு இதைச் செய்தவர்களைக் கண்டுபிடித்து கடுமையான தண்டனை அளிக்க வேண்டும்.
இது போன்ற குற்றம் இனியும் தொடரக்கூடாது.
Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi also voiced concern over the leak and called for collective action. In his post, he said, "The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work. We stand with KVN Productions in containing the damage and punishing the culprits. Let us all extend our support to respect and protect CINEMA! Kill Piracy. Save Cinema."
The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me.— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 10, 2026
Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many.
Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work.
We stand one with KVN…
Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram Story and wrote, "My lovely audience. A film is the result of countless hours, creative risks, personal sacrifices, and a team that showed up every single day hoping to give you the best experience possible. Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it."
She added, "To see it being leaked and shared illegally is tough, not because of numbers, but because it takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves. Plus, don't we all deserve to gather together to celebrate and watch Vijay sir's last film, one last time, on the big screen in the right way? So let's watch it the right way. Let's wait. It will be out in due time. Let's not encourage piracy. That's how cinema and art will survive."
Actor Vijay Deverakonda shared a more personal reaction, recalling his own experience with piracy. He wrote, "The #JanaNayagan leak makes me angry. I've experienced the pain and sense of loss personally when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it's not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who have all their dreams on the line."
He further added, "This current issue needs to get sorted Asap and the people behind it identified, and if it doesn't, it reflects a systemic failure. It keeps reminding us how insensitive people can be, and the extent some will go to cause harm without a second thought. I send my thoughts and my unconditional support to the entire team of the film."
The #JanaNayagan leak makes me angry.— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 11, 2026
I’ve experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it’s not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who…
Actor Sivakarthikeyan appealed directly to audiences to avoid piracy and support cinema the right way. He said, "Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents. Respect the hard work. Respect the industry."
Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres.— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 10, 2026
Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action.
Respect the talents.
Respect the hard work.
Respect the…
Music composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar also expressed his disappointment, stating simply, "Do not support piracy. Respect the talent and hard work. So much blood and sweat go into filmmaking. Painful."
Do not support piracy . Respect the talent and hardwork . So much of blood and sweat goes into film making .— G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) April 10, 2026
Painful .
🙏🙏🙏#jananayagan
Veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan offered a detailed perspective, linking the leak to systemic issues in the certification process. He wrote, "The leak of #Jananayagan is not an accident - it is the result of systemic failure. Had due process been timely, we would not be here. Inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy. When legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels take over."
The leak of #Jananayagan is not an accident - it is the result of systemic failure. Had due process been timely, we would not be here. Inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy. When legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels take over.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 10, 2026
Piracy is…
He further added, "Piracy is beyond politics; it is an attack on the art and artist itself. It endangers the work of hundreds of artists and technicians, and the investments of honest tax-paying producers, exhibitors and theatre owners, all who sustain the cinema we love. Who protects the creator when the system fails? We need accountability, swift certification, strict enforcement, and real-time takedowns. I trust true lovers of cinema will unite and give a befitting response by watching the film legally in theatres, as you stood with me in the past."
Actor Suriya described the situation as "heartbreaking" and urged fans not to engage with the leaked content. He wrote, "Heartbreaking and unfair - an entire team's passion reduced to this. I request you all with honesty, please don’t watch, share, or discuss the film here. Respect their work. I stand with my friends and condemn the act, it's unforgivable!"
Heartbreaking and unfair — an entire team’s passion reduced to this. I request you all with honesty, please don’t watch, share, or discuss the film here. Respect their work. I stand with my friends and condemn the act, it’s unforgivable!#JanaNayagan— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) April 10, 2026
Similarly, Vijay Antony requested audiences to support the film legally. He wrote, "Sad to see Jana Nayagan affected by piracy. I sincerely request everyone to support the film through legal platforms during its release."
Sad to see Jananayakan affected by piracy.— vijayantony (@vijayantony) April 10, 2026
I sincerely request everyone to support the film through legal platforms during its release.
Actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj highlighted the emotional toll of such incidents, stating, "Someone's dream is bleeding online. Please let's not turn their hard work into a forwarded clip. Let the film breathe on screen and not die on your phone."
Someone’s dream is bleeding online— Shanthnu (@imKBRshanthnu) April 10, 2026
Please let’s not turn their hard work into a forwarded clip
Let’ the film breathe on screen and not die on your phone
🙏🏻
Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj also condemned the act, writing, "Shocked by the Leaking of footage from #JanaNayagan, PIRACY is a Crime.... Pls STOP it before it completely kills Cinema and its People."
Shocked by the Leaking of footage from #JanaNayagan— karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) April 10, 2026
PIRACY is a Crime.... Pls STOP it before it completely kills Cinema and its People 🙏🏻🙏🏻
Piracy website Tamilrockers on Jana Nayagan leak
Piracy website Tamilrockers has reacted after reports claimed that Jana Nayagan was leaked online before release. The site said it will not upload the film before its official theatrical release. Another piracy platform, TamilMV, also made a similar claim.
Distributor expresses concern
Ahimsa Entertainment, the UK distributor of the film directed by H Vinoth, also issued a statement expressing deep disappointment over the incident.
The statement read, "Today is the hardest day we've faced. #JanaNayagan is Thalapathy's farewell - a celebration of everything he's given over the years. It was meant to be experienced in cinemas, at the right time, with all of you."
Today is the hardest day we’ve faced.#JanaNayagan is Thalapathy’s farewell — a celebration of everything he’s given over the years. It was meant to be experienced in cinemas, at the right time, with all of you.— Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) April 10, 2026
A film is not just what you see on screen. It carries years of… pic.twitter.com/ZsE2rP5JhN
It further said, "A film is not just what you see on screen. It carries years of effort, sacrifice, and the work of thousands of people behind it. Watching it in theatres or choosing to skip it is always a personal choice - but supporting piracy takes away from all of it. It breaks something that can't be put back together."
The statement concluded with an appeal: "A film carries lives inside it. Piracy strips that down to nothing. Please support it the right way."
Details of the leak
According to reports, the leaked footage includes the film's title credits along with Vijay's introduction scene. The clip is said to have circulated widely across social media platforms.
Reports suggest that the clip may have been leaked from the editing room. It reportedly shows a person pausing the video towards the end, which has led to further questions about how it was recorded and shared.
Fans have been tagging the film's producers, KVN Productions, on social media and demanding strict action against those responsible.
Film stuck in delays
Apart from the piracy issue, Jana Nayagan has already been facing delays due to certification hurdles. After missing its January release, the film was expected to arrive in February, but that too did not happen.
A Canada-based theatre chain had earlier indicated that the film may not be released before April 30 and had even cancelled advance bookings.
The delay is reportedly linked to political references in the film. As per reports, the Censor Board referred the film to the Election Commission after the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 15, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which begin on April 23.
Political angle and Vijay's transition
The film holds special significance as it is billed as Vijay's final project before his full-fledged entry into politics through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Recently, Vijay made indirect remarks criticising the delay in the certification process, accusing the central government of engaging in a "blame game".
Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also features actors like Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles.