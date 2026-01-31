Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Thalapathy Vijay Says He Was Mentally Prepared For Film Trouble After Entering Politics
Vijay admits feeling bad for Jana Nayagan's producer amid CBFC delays but says he is mentally prepared and fully committed to politics.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 31, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan continues to be in limbo over certification issues. As the film faces delays, the actor has made it clear that his attention is now firmly on politics.
In a rare informal conversation with a newswire, Vijay spoke about stepping away from films, the delay surrounding Jana Nayagan, and his plans as he prepares to enter politics through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan was expected to be Vijay's final film before he formally entered politics. The film was scheduled for a Pongal release on January 9 but ran into trouble after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raised objections to certain scenes, citing possible religious sensitivity. This led to legal proceedings involving the Madras High Court and later the Supreme Court.
#ThalapathyVijay about #JanaNayagan : I have made up my mind and i have given up on the films.. Politics Is My Future.. I feel bad for my producer, who is suffering due to the #JanaNayagan delay..🤝 pic.twitter.com/Pgzk93utXJ— APEX PREDATOR (@chupchapCharli_) January 31, 2026
Vijay said he was mentally prepared for such challenges, especially after announcing his political entry. However, he expressed concern for the producer, who he feels has been affected the most by the delay. News channel representative, who spoke to Vijay for over an hour, said the actor appeared calm, focused, and clear about his choices.
" i look up to #ShahRukhKhan; he speaks so well. His articulation, his elocution is very high. I used to see him, and I used to think, look at how well spoken this guy is"- #ThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/1qbVumtd8m— SirTom (@sirtom0007) January 31, 2026
The actor also shared that his move into politics was not sudden. He has been planning it since the post-COVID period. Talking about role models, Vijay named Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as someone he looks upto and admires for his elocution skills. He also mentioned former Tamil Nadu leaders MGR, Jayalalithaa, and Karunanidhi as long-standing inspirations.
#JanaNayagan 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/m3IRN8gLUW— Jana Nayagan (@JanaNayaganVJ) December 24, 2025
Despite the uncertainty around its release, Jana Nayagan continues to attract attention. The film's trailer shows Vijay as a police officer standing up against crime and powerful forces, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist.
Read More