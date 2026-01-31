ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Thalapathy Vijay Says He Was Mentally Prepared For Film Trouble After Entering Politics

In a rare informal conversation with a newswire, Vijay spoke about stepping away from films, the delay surrounding Jana Nayagan, and his plans as he prepares to enter politics through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Hyderabad: Actor Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan continues to be in limbo over certification issues. As the film faces delays, the actor has made it clear that his attention is now firmly on politics.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan was expected to be Vijay's final film before he formally entered politics. The film was scheduled for a Pongal release on January 9 but ran into trouble after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raised objections to certain scenes, citing possible religious sensitivity. This led to legal proceedings involving the Madras High Court and later the Supreme Court.

Vijay said he was mentally prepared for such challenges, especially after announcing his political entry. However, he expressed concern for the producer, who he feels has been affected the most by the delay. News channel representative, who spoke to Vijay for over an hour, said the actor appeared calm, focused, and clear about his choices.

The actor also shared that his move into politics was not sudden. He has been planning it since the post-COVID period. Talking about role models, Vijay named Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as someone he looks upto and admires for his elocution skills. He also mentioned former Tamil Nadu leaders MGR, Jayalalithaa, and Karunanidhi as long-standing inspirations.

Despite the uncertainty around its release, Jana Nayagan continues to attract attention. The film's trailer shows Vijay as a police officer standing up against crime and powerful forces, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist.