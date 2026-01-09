ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Censor Row: No Relief For Thalapathy Vijay Starrer, Madras HC Stays Certification, Next Hearing On Jan 21

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday stayed a single judge's order that had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to immediately grant a U/A certificate to Vijay's upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava said the CBFC was not given enough time to respond before the earlier order was passed. The bench observed that there was no real urgency and said the producers appeared to be putting pressure on the court by fixing a release date without having a censor certificate.

"You are creating a false urgency and putting pressure on the system," the Chief Justice told the film's producers, adding that they should have waited for the certification process to be completed.

The court noted that the CBFC had not yet granted any certificate and said the single judge's order could not be allowed to take effect until the appeal is decided. It also said the CBFC should have been given a proper chance to file its response.