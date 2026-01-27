ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Censor Row: No Relief For Thalapathy Vijay Starrer; Controversy Explained

Hyderabad: The Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, has been caught in a long and confusing censor dispute, leaving fans disappointed and the makers worried. The film, which was supposed to release on January 9 for the Pongal festival, is still waiting for clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Despite several court hearings, there has been no immediate relief, and the release date remains uncertain.

Jana Nayagan is a special film in Vijay's career. Directed by H. Vinoth and made on a massive budget of around Rs 500 crore, the movie is believed to be Vijay's last film before he fully enters politics with his newly-formed party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). However, instead of celebrations, the film ran into legal trouble just days before its planned release.

The problem began after the film was submitted to the CBFC Chennai office in December. The Examination Committee initially suggested some minor cuts, edits, and muted dialogues. The producers accepted these changes and resubmitted the revised version. At that stage, the makers expected the film to receive a U/A 16+ certificate without delay.

Things changed suddenly when an internal complaint was raised by one of the CBFC committee members. The member claimed that certain scenes in the film could hurt religious sentiments and disturb social harmony. The complaint also mentioned that the film showed foreign powers creating religious conflict and included several army-related scenes without consulting a defence expert. With complaint around negligence of Cinematograph Act, CBFC sent the film to a Revising Committee, resulting in delay in certification.