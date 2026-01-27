Jana Nayagan Censor Row: No Relief For Thalapathy Vijay Starrer; Controversy Explained
Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan faces uncertainty as the Madras High Court offers no immediate relief, reserving its verdict on the CBFC appeal.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 27, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST|
Updated : January 27, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, has been caught in a long and confusing censor dispute, leaving fans disappointed and the makers worried. The film, which was supposed to release on January 9 for the Pongal festival, is still waiting for clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Despite several court hearings, there has been no immediate relief, and the release date remains uncertain.
Jana Nayagan is a special film in Vijay's career. Directed by H. Vinoth and made on a massive budget of around Rs 500 crore, the movie is believed to be Vijay's last film before he fully enters politics with his newly-formed party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). However, instead of celebrations, the film ran into legal trouble just days before its planned release.
The problem began after the film was submitted to the CBFC Chennai office in December. The Examination Committee initially suggested some minor cuts, edits, and muted dialogues. The producers accepted these changes and resubmitted the revised version. At that stage, the makers expected the film to receive a U/A 16+ certificate without delay.
Things changed suddenly when an internal complaint was raised by one of the CBFC committee members. The member claimed that certain scenes in the film could hurt religious sentiments and disturb social harmony. The complaint also mentioned that the film showed foreign powers creating religious conflict and included several army-related scenes without consulting a defence expert. With complaint around negligence of Cinematograph Act, CBFC sent the film to a Revising Committee, resulting in delay in certification.
The makers KVN Productions LLP went to Madras High Court on January 6, seeking urgent directions to the CBFC as the release date was fast approaching. The same day, a single judge pf the High Court ordered CBFC to issue a U/A certificate to the film. Though the move raised hopes, it was shortlived.
The CBFC challenged the single judge's order before a division bench of the Madras High Court, headed by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan. The division bench stayed the single judge's order, putting the certification process on hold once again.
The producers then moved the Supreme Court, requesting immediate intervention. On January 15, the Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea and asked the makers to approach the Madras High Court division bench instead. The apex court also requested the High Court to decide the matter quickly.
The division bench heard detailed arguments from both the CBFC and the producers on January 20 and reserved its order. After days of waiting, the Madras High Court delivered its verdict on January 27. The court sent the case back to the single judge, stating that the CBFC had not been given a proper opportunity to present its case earlier. The court also noted that the producers had not directly challenged the CBFC chairperson's order in their petition and asked them to amend their plea.
As a result, Jana Nayagan did not get clearance, and there is still no confirmed release date. The court directed the single judge to hear the matter again and give a decision after allowing all sides to be heard properly.
Timeline of the Jana Nayagan Censor Issue
- December 15: Post-production of the film completed
- December 18: Film submitted to CBFC Chennai
- December 24: CBFC suggests minor edits; makers accept changes
- January 5: Producers informed about an internal complaint
- January 6: Makers approach Madras High Court
- January 9: Single judge directs CBFC to certify the film
- January 9: CBFC appeals; division bench stays the order
- January 15: Supreme Court refuses to intervene
- January 20: Madras High Court reserves its order
- January 27: Case sent back to single judge, no relief for the film
For now, Jana Nayagan remains stuck in legal proceedings. Fans are left waiting, and the makers face uncertainty. Until the court gives a clear decision and the CBFC completes the certification, the fate of Vijay's final film remains unclear.
