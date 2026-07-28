ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5: Can Vijay's Film Bounce Back After Monday Dip?

Vijay's Jana Nayagan earned over Rs 233 crore worldwide in five days of its release after a record-breaking Rs 145 crore India opening weekend.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5 (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 28, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: After a power-packed opening weekend, Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan witnessed its first major weekday drop at the box office. After the expected Monday slowdown, all eyes are now on how it performs over the coming weekdays.

On day 5 (Monday), Jana Nayagan collected Rs 10.15 crore net at the Indian box office across 10,436 shows. The film registered a 68.3 percent drop from Sunday's Rs 32 crore collection, a trend that is common after a strong weekend. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 134.90 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 157.74 crore.

The film opened on a solid note with Rs 42.70 crore on Thursday. Although collections dipped to Rs 21.15 crore on Friday, the weekend brought the momentum back. Saturday added Rs 28.90 crore, while Sunday emerged as the strongest day after the opening with Rs 32 crore, taking the four-day India net total to Rs 124.75 crore.

Box Office Breakdown

DayCollection (India Net)
Day 1 (1st Thursday)Rs 42.70 Cr
Day 2 (1st Friday)Rs 21.15 Cr
Day 3 (First Saturday)Rs 28.90 Cr
Day 4 (First Sunday)Rs 32 Cr
Day 5 (First Monday)Rs 10.15 Cr
TotalRs 134.90 Cr

Data Source: Sacnilk

The film also maintained a steady performance overseas. It earned Rs 4 crore gross on its fifth day, taking its overseas total to Rs 75.50 crore. Combined with its domestic earnings, Jana Nayagan has now amassed an impressive Rs 233.24 crore worldwide gross within five days of release.

Apart from its strong collections, Jana Nayagan also entered the record books during its opening weekend. The film grossed Rs 145 crore in India during its first four days, securing the eighth spot among the biggest opening weekends in Tamil cinema. It also crossed the Rs 200-crore worldwide milestone in just four days, underlining Vijay's massive box-office pull.

The film has performed exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu while also attracting audiences in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other parts of India. Released on July 23, 2026, Jana Nayagan is an action drama thriller with a runtime of 3 hours and 3 minutes and an 'A' certificate from the CBFC. The film has been released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Jana Nayagan holds added significance as it is widely regarded as Vijay's final film before stepping fully into politics.

Read More

  1. 'Waited 1.5 Years': Anandhi Ajay Cries After All Her Scenes Are Removed From Vijay's Jana Nayagan
  2. Jana Nayagan X Review: 'One-Time Watch Or Must-Watch?' Early Verdict On Vijay's Final Film Is Here
  3. Trisha Krishnan Watches Vijay's Jana Nayagan With Mom; Reacts With A Smile To Film

TAGGED:

JANA NAYAGAN BOX OFFICE DAY 5
JANA NAYAGAN WORLDWIDE COLLECTION
VIJAY JANA NAYAGAN COLLECTION
JANA NAYAGAN OPENING WEEKEND
JANA NAYAGAN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.