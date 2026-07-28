ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5: Can Vijay's Film Bounce Back After Monday Dip?

Hyderabad: After a power-packed opening weekend, Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan witnessed its first major weekday drop at the box office. After the expected Monday slowdown, all eyes are now on how it performs over the coming weekdays.

On day 5 (Monday), Jana Nayagan collected Rs 10.15 crore net at the Indian box office across 10,436 shows. The film registered a 68.3 percent drop from Sunday's Rs 32 crore collection, a trend that is common after a strong weekend. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 134.90 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 157.74 crore.

The film opened on a solid note with Rs 42.70 crore on Thursday. Although collections dipped to Rs 21.15 crore on Friday, the weekend brought the momentum back. Saturday added Rs 28.90 crore, while Sunday emerged as the strongest day after the opening with Rs 32 crore, taking the four-day India net total to Rs 124.75 crore.