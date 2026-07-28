Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5: Can Vijay's Film Bounce Back After Monday Dip?
Vijay's Jana Nayagan earned over Rs 233 crore worldwide in five days of its release after a record-breaking Rs 145 crore India opening weekend.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 28, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: After a power-packed opening weekend, Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan witnessed its first major weekday drop at the box office. After the expected Monday slowdown, all eyes are now on how it performs over the coming weekdays.
On day 5 (Monday), Jana Nayagan collected Rs 10.15 crore net at the Indian box office across 10,436 shows. The film registered a 68.3 percent drop from Sunday's Rs 32 crore collection, a trend that is common after a strong weekend. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 134.90 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 157.74 crore.
One last First Day.— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) July 22, 2026
One last First Show.
One last eruption of whistles.
One last wave of goosebumps ❤️🔥#JanaNayaganFromTomorrow#JanaNayakuduFromTomorrow#JanNetaFromTomorrow
The Hon'ble Chief Minister @actorvijay @TheKVNofficial @KvnProductions #HVinoth @hegdepooja… pic.twitter.com/zt29ErxuLT
The film opened on a solid note with Rs 42.70 crore on Thursday. Although collections dipped to Rs 21.15 crore on Friday, the weekend brought the momentum back. Saturday added Rs 28.90 crore, while Sunday emerged as the strongest day after the opening with Rs 32 crore, taking the four-day India net total to Rs 124.75 crore.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Day 1 (1st Thursday)
|Rs 42.70 Cr
|Day 2 (1st Friday)
|Rs 21.15 Cr
|Day 3 (First Saturday)
|Rs 28.90 Cr
|Day 4 (First Sunday)
|Rs 32 Cr
|Day 5 (First Monday)
|Rs 10.15 Cr
|Total
|Rs 134.90 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
The film also maintained a steady performance overseas. It earned Rs 4 crore gross on its fifth day, taking its overseas total to Rs 75.50 crore. Combined with its domestic earnings, Jana Nayagan has now amassed an impressive Rs 233.24 crore worldwide gross within five days of release.
Some moments never come back. This is one of them.— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) July 23, 2026
One last time...
Let's witness Thalapathy's film together in theatres ❤️#JanaNayaganFromToday#JanaNayakuduFromToday#JanNetaFromToday
The Hon'ble Chief Minister @actorvijay @TheKVNofficial @KvnProductions #HVinoth… pic.twitter.com/WPY49Rn7V6
Apart from its strong collections, Jana Nayagan also entered the record books during its opening weekend. The film grossed Rs 145 crore in India during its first four days, securing the eighth spot among the biggest opening weekends in Tamil cinema. It also crossed the Rs 200-crore worldwide milestone in just four days, underlining Vijay's massive box-office pull.
One film. Countless emotions. An unforgettable experience❤️🔥— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) July 26, 2026
The Hon'ble Chief Minister @actorvijay @TheKVNofficial @KvnProductions #HVinoth @hegdepooja @anirudhofficial @thedeol @_mamithabaiju @Jagadishbliss @LohithNK01 @RamVJ2412 @TSeries pic.twitter.com/PjR0cWiLXu
The film has performed exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu while also attracting audiences in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other parts of India. Released on July 23, 2026, Jana Nayagan is an action drama thriller with a runtime of 3 hours and 3 minutes and an 'A' certificate from the CBFC. The film has been released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Jana Nayagan holds added significance as it is widely regarded as Vijay's final film before stepping fully into politics.