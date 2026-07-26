ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 4: Can Vijay Starrer Cross Rs 200 Cr Worldwide In Its Opening Weekend?

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 27.53 crore on its fourth day, taking its total India net collection to approximately Rs 119.88 crore. The film's India gross collection now stands at around Rs 139.25 crore, with final day 4 figures still awaited.

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan continues to enjoy a strong opening weekend at the box office despite receiving mixed-to-negative reviews from audiences and critics. The political action drama has now entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club in India and is also on course to cross the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide by the end of its extended four-day opening weekend.

Jana Nayagan opened with Rs 42.70 crore on Thursday before collecting Rs 21.15 crore on Friday. It witnessed healthy growth on Saturday with Rs 28.50 crore, followed by another solid Sunday performance. The four-day trend suggests that Vijay's loyal fan base has helped the film maintain momentum even as social media remained divided over its screenplay, pacing and execution.

Trade trackers also estimate that the film has already crossed Rs 170 crore worldwide by the end of day 3. With Sunday's collections added, Jana Nayagan is expected to comfortably finish its opening weekend with over Rs 200 crore in worldwide gross collections.

Vijay's stardom continues to drive collections

The film's box office performance has surprised many because it has managed to attract audiences despite several hurdles before and after release. Apart from mixed word of mouth, the film also dealt with a delayed release schedule and reports of online piracy ahead of its theatrical debut.

Under normal circumstances, such factors often result in sharp drops after the opening day. However, Jana Nayagan has remained steady, largely due to Vijay's massive fan following and the emotional value attached to the project, which is widely expected to be the actor's final film before he focuses full-time on his political career.

That said, the real test begins on Monday. The film's weekday performance will determine whether it can sustain its impressive opening or whether the mixed audience response starts affecting collections.

More about Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain and Sunil in key roles. The political action drama follows Vetri Kondan, a former official who adopts a young girl and encourages her to become fearless while standing up against injustice. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and has received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).