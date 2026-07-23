ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay's Film To Cross Rs 30 Cr In India; Eyes Over Rs 80 Cr Worldwide

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has finally arrived in theatres after months of delays. The film, which is also Vijay’s last movie before he enters politics full-time, has opened to a strong response at the Indian box office. While fans turned up in large numbers in Tamil Nadu, the film has seen a comparatively slower response in other parts of the country.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 1

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 24.67 crore net in India by Thursday evening. Since collections from the late-night shows are still being counted, the final Day 1 figure is expected to be higher and could even touch or cross the Rs 30 crore mark.

The film has earned Rs 29.11 crore gross in India so far. It is currently running in 10,203 shows across the country and has recorded an overall occupancy of 39.9%.

On the global front, Jana Nayagan is expected to earn around Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore on its opening day.

Strong opening in Tamil Nadu

Among all languages, the Tamil version has contributed the most with Rs 22.33 crore net. The Telugu version has collected Rs 1.26 crore, while the Hindi version has earned Rs 1.08 crore.