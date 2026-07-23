Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay's Film To Cross Rs 30 Cr In India; Eyes Over Rs 80 Cr Worldwide
Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan collected over Rs 24 crore net so far on Day 1 in India, with expectations of an even bigger final opening.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 23, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has finally arrived in theatres after months of delays. The film, which is also Vijay’s last movie before he enters politics full-time, has opened to a strong response at the Indian box office. While fans turned up in large numbers in Tamil Nadu, the film has seen a comparatively slower response in other parts of the country.
Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 1
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 24.67 crore net in India by Thursday evening. Since collections from the late-night shows are still being counted, the final Day 1 figure is expected to be higher and could even touch or cross the Rs 30 crore mark.
The film has earned Rs 29.11 crore gross in India so far. It is currently running in 10,203 shows across the country and has recorded an overall occupancy of 39.9%.
On the global front, Jana Nayagan is expected to earn around Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore on its opening day.
Strong opening in Tamil Nadu
Among all languages, the Tamil version has contributed the most with Rs 22.33 crore net. The Telugu version has collected Rs 1.26 crore, while the Hindi version has earned Rs 1.08 crore.
The film received a grand welcome in Tamil Nadu, where several theatres witnessed packed shows and celebrations by Vijay’s fans. However, the excitement was not equally strong in many other states.
Cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi reported comparatively lower bookings, with several shows still having seats available. As a result, the film’s opening has mainly been driven by the Tamil market.
Can Jana Nayagan become Vijay’s biggest hit?
Vijay’s previous release, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), reportedly earned around Rs 467 crore worldwide. Before that, Leo became one of the biggest hits of his career by collecting more than Rs 600 crore globally.
Since Jana Nayagan is Vijay’s farewell film before he begins his political journey, expectations are naturally very high. While the opening in Tamil Nadu has been impressive, the film’s performance over the coming days will depend on word of mouth and whether it can attract more audiences outside its home market.
More about Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former officer who becomes the foster father of a young girl named Viji after she loses her father. He helps her achieve her parents’ dream of becoming an officer. Their lives change when they uncover a criminal network hiding behind a toy import business. As danger grows, Vetri Kondan must face his past while doing everything he can to protect the daughter he loves.
Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol, who plays the main villain.
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