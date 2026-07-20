ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Vijay's Farewell Film Eyes Massive Opening As Pre Sales Near Rs 10 Crore

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the political action drama has grossed Rs 9.58 crore in advance bookings for its opening day across India. The film has already sold 3,57,022 tickets, reflecting the massive anticipation surrounding Vijay's last outing before his full-time shift to politics. If blocked seats are included, the opening-day advance booking touches Rs 10.86 crore, highlighting the extraordinary demand among fans.

Hyderabad: The countdown to Thalapathy Vijay's final film has begun, and the box office numbers suggest that fans are determined to give the superstar a memorable farewell. With just days left for its July 23 release, Jana Nayagan has already registered impressive advance booking figures across India, setting the stage for one of the biggest openings of the year.

Tamil Nadu continues to lead the charge. As per Sacnilk's latest data, the Tamil version alone has grossed over Rs 7.17 crore, with 2,82,735 tickets sold across 3,976 shows. The Telugu version has also started on a positive note, collecting Rs 6.73 lakh from over 4,100 tickets sold. The Hindi version is expected to pick up as more shows are added closer to release.

The excitement isn't limited to India. Media reports suggest the film has already crossed Rs 11-12 crore in overseas advance sales, taking its worldwide pre-sales to more than Rs 21 crore even before the first show hits theatres. The numbers underline Vijay's enduring popularity not just in Tamil Nadu but across international markets as well.

Produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is gearing up for a mammoth release on 7,000 to 8,000 screens worldwide, placing it among the biggest Indian film releases in terms of screen count. Industry watchers believe the film has the potential to deliver one of the biggest opening days in Tamil cinema, with estimates suggesting a domestic opening in the Rs 50-60 crore gross range. If the momentum continues over the next few days, the numbers could climb even higher.

The film carries added emotional value for fans as it marks Vijay's farewell to cinema. Now serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the actor has positioned Jana Nayagan as his final big-screen appearance. Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The theatrical version has undergone several changes, including fresh footage, new songs and an updated title card acknowledging Vijay as the state's Chief Minister.