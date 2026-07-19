ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Vijay Starrers Sees Massive Response As Bengaluru FDFS Shows Go Houseful Within Minutes

According to trade website Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has earned Rs 2.47 crore gross in advance booking for its opening day across India. The film has sold 71,509 tickets across 1,638 shows. Including blocked seats, the advance booking collection stands at Rs 4.15 crore gross, giving the film a solid start ahead of its July 23 release. The bookings have been driven almost entirely by the Tamil version. Tamil shows have collected Rs 2.47 crore gross with 71,507 tickets sold across 1,626 shows.

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is off to a flying start at the box office even before its release. The advance booking for the actor's much-awaited farewell film has opened with an impressive response across India and overseas, reflecting the excitement surrounding what is expected to be Vijay's final film before he shifts his full focus to politics.

The excitement is not limited to India. Overseas, Jana Nayagan has already created a strong buzz. The film is set for a massive worldwide release on nearly 7,000 to 8,000 screens across more than 30 countries, placing it among the biggest global releases for an Indian film. The United Kingdom has emerged as one of the strongest overseas markets. Distributor Ahimsa Entertainment earlier revealed that the film crossed Rs 1 crore in UK advance sales alone within a short time of bookings opening. Australia has also reported brisk sales across major theatre chains, while Canada has introduced a phased booking system to manage the overwhelming demand from fans.

Back home, Bengaluru became the first major Indian city to open advance bookings, and the response has been nothing short of extraordinary. Several early morning shows sold out within minutes. Premium ticket prices have also grabbed attention, with some shows priced between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000, while recliner seats at select multiplexes have touched Rs 2,500. Despite the steep prices, many premiere shows are already sold out, highlighting Vijay's popularity beyond Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu, however, has adopted a very different approach. Ticket prices for Jana Nayagan have been capped at the government-approved rate of Rs 190, with some theatres even offering tickets from Rs 54. According to industry reports, Vijay himself wanted to avoid any controversy over inflated ticket prices, especially after taking office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Theatres across the state are expected to strictly follow the pricing rules, ensuring fans can watch the film at affordable rates.

The craze in Chennai has been equally remarkable. Kamala Cinemas announced that it sold more than 10,000 tickets within minutes of opening bookings, while several theatres are expected to witness packed shows once bookings open fully across the state. Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.