ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Can Vijay's Final Film Deliver Rs 100 Crore Worldwide On Day 1?

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is all set to return to the big screen one last time with Jana Nayagan. The film has already created huge excitement among fans ahead of its theatrical release. Despite facing multiple delays and legal hurdles, the film has recorded impressive advance bookings and is now expected to open with blockbuster numbers at the box office.

Jana Nayagan advance booking

Jana Nayagan is set for one of the biggest releases for a Tamil film. According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has grossed Rs 16.62 crore so far in advance bookings for its opening day. Including blocked seats, the advance booking collection has crossed Rs 22.36 crore. More than 7.29 lakh tickets have already been sold for the first day.

The film is scheduled to release across 9,509 shows in India, with 7,242 shows in Tamil Nadu alone. The advance booking numbers clearly show the strong support Vijay enjoys in his home state.

The film has also performed well in overseas markets. Reports suggest that the first weekend’s advance bookings have already crossed Rs 30 crore worldwide.

Most bookings are coming from Tamil Nadu

While the overall booking numbers are impressive, the biggest contribution is coming from the Tamil version. The film has received an excellent response in Tamil Nadu, where fans are eagerly waiting for Vijay’s final film.