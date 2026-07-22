Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Can Vijay's Final Film Deliver Rs 100 Crore Worldwide On Day 1?
Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan records massive advance bookings ahead of release and is expected to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide on its opening day.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 22, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is all set to return to the big screen one last time with Jana Nayagan. The film has already created huge excitement among fans ahead of its theatrical release. Despite facing multiple delays and legal hurdles, the film has recorded impressive advance bookings and is now expected to open with blockbuster numbers at the box office.
Jana Nayagan advance booking
Jana Nayagan is set for one of the biggest releases for a Tamil film. According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has grossed Rs 16.62 crore so far in advance bookings for its opening day. Including blocked seats, the advance booking collection has crossed Rs 22.36 crore. More than 7.29 lakh tickets have already been sold for the first day.
The film is scheduled to release across 9,509 shows in India, with 7,242 shows in Tamil Nadu alone. The advance booking numbers clearly show the strong support Vijay enjoys in his home state.
The film has also performed well in overseas markets. Reports suggest that the first weekend’s advance bookings have already crossed Rs 30 crore worldwide.
Most bookings are coming from Tamil Nadu
While the overall booking numbers are impressive, the biggest contribution is coming from the Tamil version. The film has received an excellent response in Tamil Nadu, where fans are eagerly waiting for Vijay’s final film.
However, the buzz outside Tamil Nadu is comparatively low. Advance bookings in several North Indian centres remain limited, showing that the film’s strongest market continues to be Tamil-speaking audiences.
Can Jana Nayagan cross Rs 100 crore worldwide on Day 1?
Trade experts believe the advance bookings will grow further as the release date gets closer. Early estimates suggest that Jana Nayagan could earn around Rs 55-60 crore net in India on its opening day.
If this happens, the film will comfortably beat the opening-day collection of Vijay’s previous release The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), which earned around Rs 44 crore net on Day 1. However, it is still expected to remain behind Leo, which opened at around Rs 65 crore net in India.
Internationally, Jana Nayagan is also expected to perform strongly, especially in North America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The film is likely to collect more than $4 million overseas on its opening day.
With both domestic and overseas collections combined, trade analysts predict that the film could cross Rs 100 crore worldwide on its very first day. Some estimates even suggest an opening of around Rs 105 crore worldwide. If that happens, Jana Nayagan will record a bigger opening than films like GOAT, Jailer and Pathaan. However, it is still expected to stay behind Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which remains the biggest Tamil opener with around Rs 153 crore worldwide.
About Jana Nayagan
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay’s final film before he completely steps away from acting to focus on politics. The film was originally planned for a January release but was delayed because of certification issues and other legal matters.
The film also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Narain in key roles. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Sathyan Sooryan has handled the cinematography and Pradeep E Ragav has edited the film.