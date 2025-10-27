ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jamtara 2 Actor Sachin Chandwade Dies By Suicide At 25

Mumbai: Actor Sachin Chandwade, best known for his work in the popular Hindi OTT series Jamtara 2, has allegedly died by suicide at the age of 25. The Marathi actor's death has shocked the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries.

Sachin was reportedly found hanging at his home in Parola, which is under the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, on October 23. He was found by family members and instantly taken to a local hospital.

He was first taken to a private hospital in his village, Undirkhede, but his condition worsened. His family members later took him to Dhule hospital, where, despite the doctors' efforts, Sachin passed away in the early hours of October 24, around 1:30 am.

Sachin Chandwade was a versatile and determined individual who kept two seemingly disparate careers together as a software engineer and actor. As he worked for an IT Park in Pune, he never lost interest in acting, which, since childhood, has been his passion. His professionalism and dedication to both careers gained him respect from colleagues and friends in the industry.

Just days before his death, Sachin had taken to his social media handle to share the poster of his upcoming Marathi film Asurvan, in which he played the lead role. The film also stars Pooja Moily and Anuj Thakare, and is slated for release later this year.