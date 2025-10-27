Jamtara 2 Actor Sachin Chandwade Dies By Suicide At 25
Jamtara 2 actor Sachin Chandwade, 25, died by suicide in Jalgaon. The rising Marathi talent's death has left the entertainment industry in deep shock.
Mumbai: Actor Sachin Chandwade, best known for his work in the popular Hindi OTT series Jamtara 2, has allegedly died by suicide at the age of 25. The Marathi actor's death has shocked the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries.
Sachin was reportedly found hanging at his home in Parola, which is under the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, on October 23. He was found by family members and instantly taken to a local hospital.
He was first taken to a private hospital in his village, Undirkhede, but his condition worsened. His family members later took him to Dhule hospital, where, despite the doctors' efforts, Sachin passed away in the early hours of October 24, around 1:30 am.
Sachin Chandwade was a versatile and determined individual who kept two seemingly disparate careers together as a software engineer and actor. As he worked for an IT Park in Pune, he never lost interest in acting, which, since childhood, has been his passion. His professionalism and dedication to both careers gained him respect from colleagues and friends in the industry.
Just days before his death, Sachin had taken to his social media handle to share the poster of his upcoming Marathi film Asurvan, in which he played the lead role. The film also stars Pooja Moily and Anuj Thakare, and is slated for release later this year.
Though his family has not yet put out an official statement, messages of tributes have flowed in from all over the Marathi entertainment industry. Many have referred to him as a passionate and hardworking young talent whose life ended far too soon.
Sachin's death comes during a dismal time for the Indian entertainment industry, which has lost a number of iconic personalities this month. Earlier in October, veteran actors Pankaj Dheer, Asrani, and Satish Shah, as well as advertising icon Piyush Pandey, also died.
The funeral of Satish Shah took place on Sunday at Mumbai's Pawan Hans Crematorium, which was attended by a number of celebrities like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, and Ratna Pathak Shah, as well as Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, and Supriya Pathak, among others from the film industry.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
