Jammu And Kashmir To Host International Film Festival in September, Draws Entries from 35 Countries
Around 180 entries submitted so far, including short films, documentaries and feature films; organisers expect more global participation before July 31 deadline.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 10, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Jammu: The fifth edition of the International Film Festival will be held in Jammu from September 28-29 this year, with around 180 entries received from 35 different countries.
The entries have been received from countries such as the United States, and prominent filmmakers from these countries are expected to be part of this festival. The deadline for entries is July 31, and organisers have so far received 130 short films, 35 documentaries and 17 feature films.
Addressing a press conference here today, Jury Head of the festival Kapil Mattoo said that this year's film festival is receiving an overwhelming response from across the globe, and many big names will be attending the festival.
"Jammu is emerging as a prominent cinematic destination as the journey, which began in 2019, has reached the level where filmmakers from 35 different countries have already submitted their entries. Many acclaimed filmmakers have expressed their interest in visiting Jammu and participating in the event, although the final list of guests will be confirmed later,” Mattoo said.
Mattoo told ETV Bharat, "A big name from Bollywood will also be attending the festival, but it will not be disclosed until we get the confirmation from the celebrity."
"The filmmakers are renowned names globally who want to be part of this festival. Their participation reflects the credibility of the festival, and in the upcoming days, we expect more entries from all over the globe," he added.
He said that efforts are underway to enable international performers from Singapore to participate in the festival's cultural programme. Mattoo believed that with such a kind of film festival, more and more youth from Jammu would get opportunities to showcase their talent. "Not only in acting, but such festivals will provide opportunities to youth to excel in filmmaking, direction, editing and other skills," he added.
Jammu is slowly but steadily cementing its place in the cinematic world, with scores of artists from the area already becoming an integral part of Bollywood.
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