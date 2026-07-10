ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jammu And Kashmir To Host International Film Festival in September, Draws Entries from 35 Countries

Jammu: The fifth edition of the International Film Festival will be held in Jammu from September 28-29 this year, with around 180 entries received from 35 different countries.

The entries have been received from countries such as the United States, and prominent filmmakers from these countries are expected to be part of this festival. The deadline for entries is July 31, and organisers have so far received 130 short films, 35 documentaries and 17 feature films.

Addressing a press conference here today, Jury Head of the festival Kapil Mattoo said that this year's film festival is receiving an overwhelming response from across the globe, and many big names will be attending the festival.

"Jammu is emerging as a prominent cinematic destination as the journey, which began in 2019, has reached the level where filmmakers from 35 different countries have already submitted their entries. Many acclaimed filmmakers have expressed their interest in visiting Jammu and participating in the event, although the final list of guests will be confirmed later,” Mattoo said.

Mattoo told ETV Bharat, "A big name from Bollywood will also be attending the festival, but it will not be disclosed until we get the confirmation from the celebrity."