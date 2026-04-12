ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge: Asha Bhosle, The Melody That Refused To Fade

File photo - Bollywood legendary singer Asha Bhosle looks at the old picture with her elder sister and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during the press conference for the announcement of her 90th Live Concert at Dubai, in Mumbai on Aug 08, 2023. ( ANI )

By Minal Rudra 5 Min Read

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure. Affectionately called Asha Tai by peers and fans, she entered the recording studio at the tender age of 10 and never looked back. The 92-year-old ruled the playback industry for over eight decades. With a voice that swayed generations and compelled music composers to queue at her doorstep, she rose to become a cultural phenomenon. Her talent knew no boundaries of language or genre, earning her the honour of most versatile singer in the history of Hindi cinema. With her departure, Indian cinema and music lost one of the last standing pillars. File photo - Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle (PTI) Born Asha Mangeshkar on September 8, 1933, in Goar village nestled in the Sangli district of Maharashtra, she was the daughter of the illustrious classical singer Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar. Following her father's untimely death when she was only nine, the family moved from Pune to Kolhapur and eventually to Mumbai, where playback came calling. Alongside her siblings, including the peerless Lata Mangeshkar, Asha too began singing in films, and that's how the necessity of a home without a patriarch turned into a lifetime of artistic mastery. Asha’s career began in 1943 with the Marathi film Majha Bal, but it was the 1948 film Chunariya that marked her Hindi debut. For years, she worked in the shadow of established singers, often taking on the "challenging" tracks that others feared to attempt. From the cabaret numbers, the sultry tunes, and the high-tempo rhythms that required immense vocal flexibility, Asha would render them with ease. After a decade of grind, her breakthrough came with films like Naya Daur and Howrah Bridge. During her glorious career, she recorded over 12,000 songs in various languages. The playback industry is yet to discover a talent that can effortlessly switch from the haunting ghazals of Umrao Jaan to Tora Mann Darpan Kehlaye, a bhajan in Kaajal, to the famous pop of the 1970s. Asha’s mantle is heavy with the highest honours the nation can bestow. She was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. She also received a Grammy nomination and held the Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings. Bhosle was a two-time National Film Award winner, and several other honours cemented her status as a virtuoso par excellence.