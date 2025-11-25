ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jaipur Artist Pankaj Bhargava Crafts Grand Relief Tribute To Dharmendra

Jaipur: A day after Bollywood's legendary 'He-Man' Dharmendra's demise, in a heartfelt artistic homage, a Jaipur-based artisan has created a striking relief sculpture of the actor, ensuring his charm and legacy continue to echo through generations.

Pankaj Bhargava has crafted an extraordinary 5.6 feet by 4 feet relief artwork featuring an 8-inch raised sculpture of Dharmendra. Created initially in clay and now being cast in metal, the artwork is carved on waterproof plywood using a layered technique that gives it a detailed three-dimensional effect.

The tribute comes in the wake of Dharmendra's demise, which left millions of fans mourning. "Dharmendra is not just an actor for me, he is an emotion," Pankaj said, calling the project a deeply personal tribute. "Great artists never truly go away; they live through their art, their personality, and in the hearts of their fans," he added.

He added that he wishes to gift this artwork to Dharmendra's family so it becomes a permanent reminder of the actor’s timeless aura. Pankaj believes this metal-cast relief will serve as an artistic legacy for future generations, immortalising the actor who defined an era in Indian cinema.