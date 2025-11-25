Jaipur Artist Pankaj Bhargava Crafts Grand Relief Tribute To Dharmendra
The artist said Dharmendra was an emotion to him and hopes to gift the artwork to the actor’s family to keep his memory alive.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST
Jaipur: A day after Bollywood's legendary 'He-Man' Dharmendra's demise, in a heartfelt artistic homage, a Jaipur-based artisan has created a striking relief sculpture of the actor, ensuring his charm and legacy continue to echo through generations.
Pankaj Bhargava has crafted an extraordinary 5.6 feet by 4 feet relief artwork featuring an 8-inch raised sculpture of Dharmendra. Created initially in clay and now being cast in metal, the artwork is carved on waterproof plywood using a layered technique that gives it a detailed three-dimensional effect.
The tribute comes in the wake of Dharmendra's demise, which left millions of fans mourning. "Dharmendra is not just an actor for me, he is an emotion," Pankaj said, calling the project a deeply personal tribute. "Great artists never truly go away; they live through their art, their personality, and in the hearts of their fans," he added.
He added that he wishes to gift this artwork to Dharmendra's family so it becomes a permanent reminder of the actor’s timeless aura. Pankaj believes this metal-cast relief will serve as an artistic legacy for future generations, immortalising the actor who defined an era in Indian cinema.
Dharmendra passed away on Monday morning in Mumbai. The 89-year-old actor had been battling ill health for weeks. He had been hospitalised earlier this month and discharged a few days before his demise. The veteran actor, whose earlier death rumours on November 10 were refuted by his family, was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle later the same day.
He is survived by his wife Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha and Ahana. Films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Raja Jani, and one of his personal favourites, Pratigya, made him a household name. In his later years, with appearances in films like Apne, Life in a... Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, fans welcomed him with open hearts.
His demise has brought deep sorrow to the movie world and fans around the country. Dharmendra has been a significant part of Indian cinema for over sixty years.
