ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 X Review: What Are Moviegoers Saying About Rajinikanth's Action Entertainer?

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth is back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, and fans have wasted no time sharing their verdict on Jailer 2. The much-awaited sequel to the 2023 blockbuster hit theatres worldwide on Thursday, October 15, amid considerable excitement. Early reactions on X suggest that director Nelson Dilipkumar has delivered several moments fans will cheer for, but the film has also faced criticism for its second half, lengthy runtime and climax.

The first half appears to be one of the film's biggest strengths, according to several early reactions. Viewers have praised the comedy, action sequences, stylish presentation and interval block, with Anirudh's background score adding to the impact. One X user called it an industry hit, expressing confidence that it could challenge the records of the first Jailer and 2.0. The social media user also praised Nelson and Anirudh for bringing out the best in Rajinikanth.

Another early review described the first half as an entertaining watch, highlighting the dark humour, Yogi Babu's comedy and the interval sequence. It also praised the fast-paced screenplay, saying there was not a single boring scene in the first half. Specific sequences have also caught viewers' attention along with the interval block. The viewer praised the film's comedy and Anirudh's music but felt that the placement of the song AlaBolelo was a misfit.

Jailer 2 X Review (Photo: X)

Rajinikanth's title card and screen presence have also received enthusiastic responses. One fan celebrated the actor's entry on the big screen, while another described his title card as an exceptional moment.

Anirudh's BGM And Mass Moments Win Praise

Anirudh Ravichander's background score has emerged as one of the most consistently praised aspects of Jailer 2. Moviegoers have highlighted the music accompanying the action sequences, cameo appearances and key elevation scenes. One viewer particularly praised the Hukum mix, describing the background score during the cameo entries as a major highlight.

Rajinikanth's performance, meanwhile, has received appreciation even from viewers who were less impressed with the overall screenplay. His screen presence and stylish action sequences have been described as some of the film's strongest elements. The film also features an ensemble cast, including S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan and Vidya Balan.