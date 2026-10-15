Jailer 2 X Review: What Are Moviegoers Saying About Rajinikanth's Action Entertainer?
Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, has opened to mixed reactions on X, with viewers discussing its action, comedy, music, cameos and overall cinematic experience.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 15, 2026 at 9:24 AM IST
Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth is back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, and fans have wasted no time sharing their verdict on Jailer 2. The much-awaited sequel to the 2023 blockbuster hit theatres worldwide on Thursday, October 15, amid considerable excitement. Early reactions on X suggest that director Nelson Dilipkumar has delivered several moments fans will cheer for, but the film has also faced criticism for its second half, lengthy runtime and climax.
Jailer 2 X Review
The first half appears to be one of the film's biggest strengths, according to several early reactions. Viewers have praised the comedy, action sequences, stylish presentation and interval block, with Anirudh's background score adding to the impact. One X user called it an industry hit, expressing confidence that it could challenge the records of the first Jailer and 2.0. The social media user also praised Nelson and Anirudh for bringing out the best in Rajinikanth.
Finally, Thalaivar Alapparai begins worldwide today! ♥️🔥 #Jailer2 in theatres near you! @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss #Jailer2FromOct15— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 14, 2026
Another early review described the first half as an entertaining watch, highlighting the dark humour, Yogi Babu's comedy and the interval sequence. It also praised the fast-paced screenplay, saying there was not a single boring scene in the first half. Specific sequences have also caught viewers' attention along with the interval block. The viewer praised the film's comedy and Anirudh's music but felt that the placement of the song AlaBolelo was a misfit.
4.5/5 INDUSTRY HIT NO : 17 ❤️🔥= #Jailer2 🥵🥵🔥🔥🔥😭😭 Bye bye Jailer & 2.0 records !!! @Nelsondilpkumar & @anirudhofficial just knows how to get the full potential of Numero Uno Star🌟Superstar @rajinikanth https://t.co/plh3xv41LN— Dr.Aazim Kassi〽️ (@AazimKassim) October 15, 2026
Rajinikanth's title card and screen presence have also received enthusiastic responses. One fan celebrated the actor's entry on the big screen, while another described his title card as an exceptional moment.
#Jailer2 Awesome 1st half. The dark humor has worked big time. #YogiBabu comedy is peak. #Rajinikanth is on 🔥. #Anirudh BGM is so good. And the interval and the staging is perfect. Not even one boring scene. Fast screenplay. Looking forward to 2nd half 👌 https://t.co/l6xKdkLi7B— AllAboutMovies (@MoviesAbout12) October 15, 2026
Anirudh's BGM And Mass Moments Win Praise
Anirudh Ravichander's background score has emerged as one of the most consistently praised aspects of Jailer 2. Moviegoers have highlighted the music accompanying the action sequences, cameo appearances and key elevation scenes. One viewer particularly praised the Hukum mix, describing the background score during the cameo entries as a major highlight.
Done with first half: Extraordinary comedy(Family repeats) Murthy bridge scene🔥🔥 Coffee shop scene🔥🔥 Interval 🙏😭🔥 Anirudh kola mass🔥🔥 Negatives: Alabolelo song placement . Thalaivar foot on 70MM is CINEMA #Jailer2 https://t.co/CiZ3av8LhS— Legend Prabhas 🇮🇳 (@CanadaPrabhasFN) October 15, 2026
Rajinikanth's performance, meanwhile, has received appreciation even from viewers who were less impressed with the overall screenplay. His screen presence and stylish action sequences have been described as some of the film's strongest elements. The film also features an ensemble cast, including S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan and Vidya Balan.
One sun, one moon, one Thalaivar Madddd titlecard I’ve ever seen, ni range veru ayya @Rajinikanth😭🔥🔥 #Jailer2 https://t.co/3LasuWLJr6— Legend Prabhas 🇮🇳 (@CanadaPrabhasFN) October 14, 2026
Its cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan have generated considerable interest, with viewers discussing their impact on the story. However, not everyone believes the cameos live up to expectations. Some viewers felt that the appearances served more as plot devices than memorable moments, with the sequel struggling to recreate the impact of the first film.
#Jailer2 A Familiar Commercial Entertainer With a Solid 1st Half but an Underwhelming 2nd Half! First half works mainly because of Nelson’s trademark comedy, a few solid Superstar elevation scenes, and Anirudh’s BGM. But the writing gets weaker as it goes on, with the SJ Suryah and Vidya Balan villain tracks feeling tiring and impactless, while the film moves away from the entertainment that works best. Rajinikanth’s screen presence still delivers, but even the elevation scenes don’t hit consistently. The cameos also feel more like plot devices than genuine high points and fail to create the same impact as the first film. Entertaining in stretches, but ultimately an average sequel. Rating: 2.5/5— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 15, 2026
Jailer 2 Second Half Faces Criticism
Despite the positive reactions to the opening half, the second half has emerged as a major point of criticism. One viewer described Jailer 2 as a familiar commercial entertainer with a strong first half but an underwhelming second half. According to the X post, the writing loses strength as the film progresses, while the villain tracks involving S. J. Suryah and Vidya Balan fail to leave a lasting impression.
#Jailer2 Premiere Show @rajinikanth’s performance is 🔥 Gd story, avg scrn play, mass action sequences, & excellent DOP. @anirudhofficial’s songs ok but the BGM is 💣 1st hlf is gd, 2nd hlf is below avg Lengthy runtime, weak climax👎 Overall: Below Average ⭐ 2.5/5 @sunpictures https://t.co/d9dMr03m5o— Prithvi (@YoursPrithivi) October 14, 2026
The review also noted that the film moves away from the comedy that works well in the first half. Although Rajinikanth continues to command attention on screen, the elevation scenes do not consistently deliver the expected impact. Another viewer praised Rajinikanth's performance, the cinematography and the background score but criticised the lengthy runtime and weak climax. The reviewer also felt that the screenplay was average and the songs were only moderately effective.
#Jailer2review - - Emotional Scene 👌 - As Usual AniGOD Extraordinary BGM's Especially That #Hukum Mix lit 🔥 - Cameo Entry BGM 🔥🔥🔥 - Slow Slow Motion Shots 👌👌 - Surprise Cameo #Jailer3 On Cards - AURAkanth Lit Screen with his screen Presence 🔥👌 #Jailer2 https://t.co/uvjtVk1Aa8— Australian Telugu Films (@AuTelugu_Films) October 15, 2026
A separate review called the film average, noting that it begins strongly with Nelson's trademark comedy and stylish filmmaking before losing momentum in the second half. The emotional scenes, cameos and climax reportedly failed to deliver the expected impact for this viewer. However, some fans have continued to celebrate the film, praising Nelson's commercial filmmaking, Rajinikanth's screen presence and Anirudh's music.
What Is Jailer 2 About?
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 action blockbuster Jailer. The film sees the superstar return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired lawman whose seemingly ordinary life is disrupted by events that draw him back into a dangerous world. With its mix of action, dark humour, star appearances and music, the sequel entered theatres with high expectations following the success of its predecessor.