Jailer 2 Trivia: Mithun Chakraborty's Condition For Villain Role, Hrithik Roshan's 40-Year Reunion With Rajinikanth And More
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 brings intriguing trivia, from Mithun Chakraborty's initial refusal and Vidya Balan's nervousness to Hrithik Roshan's reunion with the superstar.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 13, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Just two days to go for Jailer 2, and anticipation is growing as Rajinikanth returns as the formidable Muthuvel Pandian. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer promises another dose of action, larger-than-life characters and unexpected twists. With a star-studded cast featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan and SJ Suryah, among others, the film has already generated considerable buzz.
However, there is more to Jailer 2 than its impressive ensemble. From Mithun Chakraborty's initial reluctance to play Rajinikanth's antagonist to Hrithik Roshan's long-awaited reunion with the superstar, here are five interesting facts about the highly anticipated film.
Mithun Chakraborty initially refused to play Rajinikanth's villain
Mithun Chakraborty and Rajinikanth are set to reunite on screen after nearly three decades. However, getting Mithun on board for Jailer 2 was not straightforward. At the film's Super Show event, Rajinikanth revealed that Mithun initially refused the offer to play the antagonist opposite him. The veteran actor reportedly questioned why he should play a villain who gets beaten up by his friend.
Recalling the conversation, Rajinikanth said Mithun had asked, "Me playing Rajini's villain?" before making it clear that he was not interested in the role. Things changed when the two actors met at the WAVES Summit, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mithun told Rajinikanth that he would consider the film if the superstar wanted him to be part of it.
#Jailer2 is censored U/A! 🔥 @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss #Jailer2FromOct15— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 7, 2026
However, he had one condition - Rajinikanth should neither beat him up nor shoot him in the film. Rajinikanth said he agreed to discuss the condition with director Nelson, although he suspected Mithun was joking. Their reunion is particularly noteworthy because they previously appeared together in the 1989 film Bhrashtachar and the 1997 Bengali film Bhagya Debata.
Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan reunite after 40 years
One of the most talked-about aspects of Jailer 2 is Hrithik Roshan's reported cameo, which brings back memories of his childhood appearance alongside Rajinikanth. The two actors previously shared screen space in the 1986 film Bhagwaan Dada. Hrithik, then a child actor, played Govinda, the adopted son of Rajinikanth's character.
Nearly four decades later, their reunion has become an exciting talking point among fans. This time, Hrithik is expected to appear in a very different avatar, bringing his established action-star persona into Rajinikanth's cinematic world. The reported cameo adds another layer of curiosity to a sequel already packed with familiar faces and new additions. However, audiences will have to wait for the film to discover how his appearance fits into the story.
Vidya Balan's nervous moment on the sets
For Vidya Balan, Jailer 2 marks her Tamil film debut opposite Rajinikanth. Despite having worked with several established stars, the actor admitted that shooting with the superstar made her nervous. At the film's promotional event, Vidya recalled a scene in which director Nelson Dilipkumar gave her approximately one-and-a-half pages of new dialogue to deliver while smoking a cigarette.
The unexpected combination left her struggling to concentrate. Nelson, who was watching the scene on the monitor, noticed that her hands were shaking and her voice was trembling. Vidya recalled how the cigarette smoke began getting into her eyes, making the situation even more difficult. She also revealed that she started smoking before the shoot to become more comfortable with the action required for the scene.
Her character, Kaantha, has already caught attention in the film's first glimpse. Dressed in a blue sari and holding a cigarette, she is shown descending a staircase with a commanding presence. The role offers Vidya an opportunity to explore a different screen persona in her first Tamil outing with Rajinikanth.
Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan reunite after Guru
Another interesting connection in Jailer 2 is the reunion of Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan. The actors previously shared screen space in Mani Ratnam's Guru (2007), which also featured Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Their appearance together in Jailer 2 brings them back on screen after 19 years.
THALAIVAR IS BACK! 🔥 #JAILER2 - Releasing in 1000+ Screens ! In Cinemas: Thursday, 15th Oct 2026 #Rajinikanth in a power-packed avatar! Languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar Produced by Sun Pictures #PenMarudhar #PenMovies #Jailer2InCinemas #Thalaivar #RajiniTheJailer2 #Jailer2oct15 @sunpictures @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah— Pen Movies (@PenMovies) October 12, 2026
The sequel also marks Mithun's return to Tamil cinema after his appearance in the 2015 film Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka. With established actors from different film industries coming together, Jailer 2 continues the trend of bringing regional and Hindi cinema stars into a single cinematic universe.
Rajinikanth did not initially want a sequel
Despite the commercial success of Jailer, Rajinikanth was not immediately convinced that the story needed a second instalment. The superstar revealed that both he and Nelson were initially hesitant about making a sequel. Nelson reportedly felt that they had already explored much of the available material in the first film.
However, Rajinikanth revisited Jailer after its OTT release and began thinking about the possibilities left open by its ending. He pointed to the revelation about Varman's extensive network and the three containers worth Rs 1,000 crore discovered towards the end of the film. These details suggested that Muthuvel Pandian's story could extend beyond the events of the first instalment.
Rajinikanth also revealed that he had previously declined the idea of sequels to his films Baasha and Petta. What made Jailer 2 different was the potential to expand the story and explore the larger criminal network introduced in the original. Nelson eventually developed the script while Rajinikanth was occupied with other projects, including Vettaiyan, Lal Salaam and Coolie.
More about Jailer 2
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth alongside Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by R Nirmal.
Book your tickets for #Jailer2 and witness Muthuvel Pandian's action in theatres from October 15! 😎💥 Book your tickets now! 🎟️ https://t.co/GNMIIiJflE 🎟️ https://t.co/7jbbNqOMxt @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss @sunpictures @SitharaEnts #Jailer2FromOct15— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) October 13, 2026
The 2023 original followed retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian as he set out to protect his family and avenge his son, a police officer who disappeared while investigating an idol-smuggling operation. The film became a major commercial success, reportedly collecting Rs 604 crore worldwide. With familiar characters returning, new faces joining the story and several intriguing behind-the-scenes revelations adding to the excitement, Jailer 2 is among the most anticipated releases of the year. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 15, 2026.