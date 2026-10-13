ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Trivia: Mithun Chakraborty's Condition For Villain Role, Hrithik Roshan's 40-Year Reunion With Rajinikanth And More

Hyderabad: Just two days to go for Jailer 2, and anticipation is growing as Rajinikanth returns as the formidable Muthuvel Pandian. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer promises another dose of action, larger-than-life characters and unexpected twists. With a star-studded cast featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan and SJ Suryah, among others, the film has already generated considerable buzz.

However, there is more to Jailer 2 than its impressive ensemble. From Mithun Chakraborty's initial reluctance to play Rajinikanth's antagonist to Hrithik Roshan's long-awaited reunion with the superstar, here are five interesting facts about the highly anticipated film.

Mithun Chakraborty initially refused to play Rajinikanth's villain

Mithun Chakraborty and Rajinikanth are set to reunite on screen after nearly three decades. However, getting Mithun on board for Jailer 2 was not straightforward. At the film's Super Show event, Rajinikanth revealed that Mithun initially refused the offer to play the antagonist opposite him. The veteran actor reportedly questioned why he should play a villain who gets beaten up by his friend.

Recalling the conversation, Rajinikanth said Mithun had asked, "Me playing Rajini's villain?" before making it clear that he was not interested in the role. Things changed when the two actors met at the WAVES Summit, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mithun told Rajinikanth that he would consider the film if the superstar wanted him to be part of it.

However, he had one condition - Rajinikanth should neither beat him up nor shoot him in the film. Rajinikanth said he agreed to discuss the condition with director Nelson, although he suspected Mithun was joking. Their reunion is particularly noteworthy because they previously appeared together in the 1989 film Bhrashtachar and the 1997 Bengali film Bhagya Debata.

Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan reunite after 40 years

One of the most talked-about aspects of Jailer 2 is Hrithik Roshan's reported cameo, which brings back memories of his childhood appearance alongside Rajinikanth. The two actors previously shared screen space in the 1986 film Bhagwaan Dada. Hrithik, then a child actor, played Govinda, the adopted son of Rajinikanth's character.

Nearly four decades later, their reunion has become an exciting talking point among fans. This time, Hrithik is expected to appear in a very different avatar, bringing his established action-star persona into Rajinikanth's cinematic world. The reported cameo adds another layer of curiosity to a sequel already packed with familiar faces and new additions. However, audiences will have to wait for the film to discover how his appearance fits into the story.

Vidya Balan's nervous moment on the sets

For Vidya Balan, Jailer 2 marks her Tamil film debut opposite Rajinikanth. Despite having worked with several established stars, the actor admitted that shooting with the superstar made her nervous. At the film's promotional event, Vidya recalled a scene in which director Nelson Dilipkumar gave her approximately one-and-a-half pages of new dialogue to deliver while smoking a cigarette.

The unexpected combination left her struggling to concentrate. Nelson, who was watching the scene on the monitor, noticed that her hands were shaking and her voice was trembling. Vidya recalled how the cigarette smoke began getting into her eyes, making the situation even more difficult. She also revealed that she started smoking before the shoot to become more comfortable with the action required for the scene.