Jailer 2 Trailer: Rajinikanth's Tiger Muthuvel Pandian Is Back, This Time With Bigger Action And New Enemies
The Jailer 2 trailer brings Rajinikanth back as Muthuvel Pandian, teasing bigger action, new enemies, returning stars and Nelson Dilipkumar's signature dark humour.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 5, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, released its trailer on Monday, October 5. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel brings back Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with bigger action scenes, new enemies and several familiar faces. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on October 15, 2026.
The trailer opens with a tense conversation about a person who has caused massive destruction over the past two months. The characters are struggling to find out who is behind these attacks. Rajinikanth then makes an entry as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with Anirudh Ravichander’s music featuring in the background.
The trailer suggests that Tiger is facing a much bigger threat this time. A new group called Alps is also mentioned, while several enemies appear to be joining forces against him. In one scene, Rajinikanth is seen handling a tense situation with ease as he offers his hostage tea or coffee during a sniper standoff. He also mocks his enemies for using old methods such as spying, sending goons and playing mind games. He reveals that his way of dealing with them is to bring them all together and blow them up.
The trailer also gives a glimpse of the film’s action and comedy. Rajinikanth is seen in different looks, while his scenes with Yogi Babu bring back the humour that was part of the first film. Nelson Dilipkumar appears to have retained the mix of action and dry comedy that made Jailer popular among audiences.
The sequel also features several well-known actors. SJ Suryah appears to play an important role as an antagonist, while Vidya Balan is seen in a mysterious avatar sharing a tense moment with Rajinikanth. Mohanlal returns as Mathew, Jackie Shroff as Kamdev and Shiva Rajkumar as Narasimha. The trailer also offers glimpses of Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh and Jaffer Sadiq.
Vijay Sethupathi, who is also part of the film, does not appear in the trailer. The film features Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Mithun Chakraborty and Suraj Venjaramoodu, among others.
The first Jailer, released in 2023, was a major box-office success, collecting over Rs 600 crore worldwide. With Nelson Dilipkumar returning as director and Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, Jailer 2 is expected to take the story forward with a larger scale of action and more characters. The film will hit theatres worldwide on October 15.
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