ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Trailer: Rajinikanth's Tiger Muthuvel Pandian Is Back, This Time With Bigger Action And New Enemies

Jailer 2 Trailer ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, released its trailer on Monday, October 5. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel brings back Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with bigger action scenes, new enemies and several familiar faces. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on October 15, 2026.

The trailer opens with a tense conversation about a person who has caused massive destruction over the past two months. The characters are struggling to find out who is behind these attacks. Rajinikanth then makes an entry as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with Anirudh Ravichander’s music featuring in the background. The trailer suggests that Tiger is facing a much bigger threat this time. A new group called Alps is also mentioned, while several enemies appear to be joining forces against him. In one scene, Rajinikanth is seen handling a tense situation with ease as he offers his hostage tea or coffee during a sniper standoff. He also mocks his enemies for using old methods such as spying, sending goons and playing mind games. He reveals that his way of dealing with them is to bring them all together and blow them up.