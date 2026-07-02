Jailer 2 Release Date Out: Here's When Rajinikanth's Film Will Hit Theatres
The makers of the upcoming action comedy film Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, have finally announced the film's release date.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 2, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Rajinikanth fans. The makers of Jailer 2 have officially announced the release date of the upcoming action comedy. The film will arrive in theatres worldwide on October 15, 2026.
Sharing the announcement on social media, production house Sun Pictures unveiled a 55-second teaser that gives fans a glimpse of the film’s action-packed world. Along with the video, the makers wrote, "Alappara Kelappurom! #Jailer2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15. #Jailer2FromOct15."
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer. The film once again features Rajinikanth as "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian, the fearless former jailer who is forced to return to action.
According to the makers, the sequel picks up after the events of the first film. This time, Muthuvel faces a dangerous international crime syndicate that is seeking revenge. To protect his family, he must step back into his ruthless past and take on a powerful new enemy with the help of trusted allies.
Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also features SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, Jatin Sarna, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan. The sequel will also include special cameo appearances by Mohanlal as Mathew, Shiva Rajkumar as Narasimha, Vijay Sethupathi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Vinayakan, who returns in a flashback appearance as Varman.
Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Jailer 2 has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan, and editing by R Nirmal. The film was officially announced in January 2025, with shooting beginning in March the same year before wrapping up in April 2026.
Interestingly, Jailer 2 could face competition at the box office during the Dussehra holiday. Reports suggest that Chiranjeevi’s fantasy film Vishwambhara is aiming for an October 16, 2026, release. However, the makers of Vishwambhara are yet to officially announce its release date.