ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Release Date Out: Here's When Rajinikanth's Film Will Hit Theatres

Jailer 2 Release Date Announcement ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Rajinikanth fans. The makers of Jailer 2 have officially announced the release date of the upcoming action comedy. The film will arrive in theatres worldwide on October 15, 2026. Sharing the announcement on social media, production house Sun Pictures unveiled a 55-second teaser that gives fans a glimpse of the film’s action-packed world. Along with the video, the makers wrote, "Alappara Kelappurom! #Jailer2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15. #Jailer2FromOct15." Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer. The film once again features Rajinikanth as "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian, the fearless former jailer who is forced to return to action.