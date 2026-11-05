ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 OTT Release: Amid Over Rs 820 Crore Worldwide Run, Makers Drop Major Streaming Update

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is all set to make its digital debut. The makers of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial announced the film's OTT release date on November 5. Interestingly, the announcement comes on the same day as the theatrical release of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's much-awaited Ramayana. Starring Rajinikanth as the much-loved Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, Jailer 2 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 12.

The film will be available in India and over 240 countries and territories. Viewers can watch it in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The streaming platform shared a new poster featuring Rajinikanth and several members of the ensemble cast. Announcing the digital premiere, Prime Video wrote, "Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is back. Reloaded."

The digital release announcement comes while Jailer 2 continues its theatrical run. Despite completing 21 days in cinemas, the film has maintained a strong presence at the box office. According to trade portal Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 466.05 crore net in India, with its domestic gross standing at Rs 545.10 crore after 21 days. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 821.10 crore, making it one of the biggest commercial successes in Tamil cinema.

Apart from its streaming date, speculation around an extended version has also generated interest. Reports suggest that the digital release could feature nearly 30 minutes of additional footage that did not make it to the theatrical cut. Some of the reportedly missing portions are said to involve Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan. Santhanam's scenes have also been mentioned in discussions surrounding the possible extended version.

However, the makers have not officially confirmed whether the OTT premiere will include these additional sequences. Fans will have to wait for the digital release to find out if the streaming version offers more footage than the theatrical cut.

What Is Jailer 2 About?

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The story follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who hopes to enjoy a peaceful life with his family. However, an international idol-smuggling racket puts his loved ones in danger, forcing him to return to action. He goes undercover to take down the criminal network.