ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Hindi Release Confirmed: Rajinikanth's Film To Hit Theatres As Planned Amid Setback Reports

Jailer 2 Hindi Release Confirmed ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2 will release in Hindi on October 15, 2026, alongside its other language versions. The makers have confirmed the release date following reports that the film’s Hindi release could face problems due to a reported disagreement over its OTT release window.

Recent media reports suggested that the Hindi version might not get a theatrical release as planned. The reports claimed that differences over the gap between the film’s theatrical release and digital premiere had created problems with its distribution in North India. However, the makers have now clarified that the Hindi release schedule remains unchanged.

Makers Confirm Jailer 2 Hindi Release In an official statement, the film’s PR representatives confirmed that the Hindi version would arrive in cinemas on the scheduled date. They also announced that Pen Marudhar Entertainment would handle the film’s distribution across North India. The statement read, “In light of recent media reports suggesting that Jailer 2 will not be released in Hindi, we would like to officially clarify that the film’s Hindi version is scheduled for a theatrical release on Thursday, 15th October 2026, alongside its other language versions, as originally planned. The film will be distributed in North India by Pen Marudhar Entertainment. There has been no change to the scheduled Hindi theatrical release.” The makers also asked media organisations to avoid sharing unverified information about the film’s release. “We request all media publications and platforms to take note of this clarification and refrain from circulating any unverified information regarding the film’s release. We appreciate the media’s continued support and cooperation,” the statement added. Why Is Jailer 2’s Hindi Release Facing Questions?