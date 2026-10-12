Jailer 2 Hindi Release Confirmed: Rajinikanth's Film To Hit Theatres As Planned Amid Setback Reports
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 will release in Hindi on October 15 as planned, with the makers clarifying rumours amid reports of an OTT release window dispute.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 12, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2 will release in Hindi on October 15, 2026, alongside its other language versions. The makers have confirmed the release date following reports that the film’s Hindi release could face problems due to a reported disagreement over its OTT release window.
Recent media reports suggested that the Hindi version might not get a theatrical release as planned. The reports claimed that differences over the gap between the film’s theatrical release and digital premiere had created problems with its distribution in North India. However, the makers have now clarified that the Hindi release schedule remains unchanged.
Makers Confirm Jailer 2 Hindi Release
In an official statement, the film’s PR representatives confirmed that the Hindi version would arrive in cinemas on the scheduled date. They also announced that Pen Marudhar Entertainment would handle the film’s distribution across North India.
The statement read, “In light of recent media reports suggesting that Jailer 2 will not be released in Hindi, we would like to officially clarify that the film’s Hindi version is scheduled for a theatrical release on Thursday, 15th October 2026, alongside its other language versions, as originally planned. The film will be distributed in North India by Pen Marudhar Entertainment. There has been no change to the scheduled Hindi theatrical release.”
The makers also asked media organisations to avoid sharing unverified information about the film’s release. “We request all media publications and platforms to take note of this clarification and refrain from circulating any unverified information regarding the film’s release. We appreciate the media’s continued support and cooperation,” the statement added.
Why Is Jailer 2’s Hindi Release Facing Questions?
According to media reports, the confusion is linked to a reported disagreement over the film’s OTT release window. The makers are reportedly planning to release the film on a digital platform four weeks after its theatrical release.
However, major multiplex chains, including PVR INOX and Cinepolis, generally follow an eight-week gap between a Hindi film’s theatrical release and its digital premiere. This reported difference has raised questions about the film’s screening plans in North India.
Some reports have suggested that the Hindi version could face limited screenings in multiplexes if the issue remains unresolved. A smaller theatrical release could also affect the film’s box-office performance in the Hindi-speaking market. However, the makers’ latest statement confirms the release date without providing further details about the multiplex distribution plans.
About Jailer 2
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Muthuvel Pandian. The sequel follows the success of the 2023 film Jailer. Anirudh Ravichander returns as the music composer, while the film is expected to feature appearances by Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and Hrithik Roshan.
With the Hindi release date officially confirmed, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on October 15, 2026.