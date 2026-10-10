Jailer 2 Box Office: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses $1M In Overseas; Can It Beat Coolie?
Advance booking for the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 is yet to commence in India, however, the film has made an encouraging start in overseas presales.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 10, 2026 at 10:31 AM IST
Hyderabad: Advance bookings for the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 have made an encouraging start in overseas presales. The United States leads the presale momentum, followed by the UAE, the United Kingdom, Australia, and key European territories.
Jailer 2 has crossed the $1 million mark in international markets, despite advance booking yet to open in the domestic market. According to Shloka Entertainments, one of the film's distributors, presales in the US have already surpassed $650K. The film is also trending well in other overseas regions.
Shloka Entertainment along with Ahimsa Entertainment are handling the international distribution across North America, the UK, Europe, Africa, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, while Space Box Movie is distributing the film across Southeast Asia and East Asia, including key markets such as Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Cambodia. In Singapore, the release spans 27 cinema locations featuring IMAX screenings. Additionally, heavy advance bookings are already being recorded across major overseas hubs, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates (Middle East), the United Kingdom, and Australia.
Driven by the blockbuster success of its predecessor, anticipation for the action-thriller is extremely high. The primary overseas benchmark for Jailer 2 is set by Rajinikanth’s previous release, Coolie, which recorded an overseas opening of approximately $8.75 million.
With six days remaining before the grand arrival of Jailer 2, there is significant anticipation around whether the film will surpass the box office record set by Coolie.
Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 15. The film has been rated UA 16+ with a total runtime of 165 minutes.
Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer at the center of the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The project features an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vijay Sethupathi, and Ramya Krishnan, along with a cameo by Hrithik Roshan.
On the technical front, the original album is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with editing by R. Nirmal and cinematography by Vijay Karthik Kannan. In addition to its original Tamil version, the film will see dubbed releases in Hindi across northern India and in Telugu across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Read More