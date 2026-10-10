ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Box Office: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses $1M In Overseas; Can It Beat Coolie?

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Crossed $1M In Overseas, Advance Booking Yet To Kickstart In India ( Photo: Film poster )

Hyderabad: Advance bookings for the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 have made an encouraging start in overseas presales. The United States leads the presale momentum, followed by the UAE, the United Kingdom, Australia, and key European territories.

Jailer 2 has crossed the $1 million mark in international markets, despite advance booking yet to open in the domestic market. According to Shloka Entertainments, one of the film's distributors, presales in the US have already surpassed $650K. The film is also trending well in other overseas regions.

Shloka Entertainment along with Ahimsa Entertainment are handling the international distribution across North America, the UK, Europe, Africa, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, while Space Box Movie is distributing the film across Southeast Asia and East Asia, including key markets such as Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Cambodia. In Singapore, the release spans 27 cinema locations featuring IMAX screenings. Additionally, heavy advance bookings are already being recorded across major overseas hubs, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates (Middle East), the United Kingdom, and Australia. Driven by the blockbuster success of its predecessor, anticipation for the action-thriller is extremely high. The primary overseas benchmark for Jailer 2 is set by Rajinikanth’s previous release, Coolie, which recorded an overseas opening of approximately $8.75 million.