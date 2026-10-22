ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth Film Becomes Tamil Cinema's Biggest First-Week Grosser With Over Rs 549 Crore

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its successful theatrical run, with the makers announcing a major box office milestone. The action drama has emerged as a record-breaking release for Tamil cinema, setting a new benchmark for first-week worldwide collections. As the film enters its second week, it continues to draw audiences across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi markets.

The makers celebrated the achievement on X, calling the film a record maker and a record breaker. The announcement comes amid strong box office performance and growing appreciation from celebrities, including Telugu superstar Allu Arjun.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 to Day 8

Jailer 2 opened in theatres on October 15, 2026, with a strong collection of Rs 59.70 crore. The film maintained its momentum over the opening weekend, collecting Rs 37.10 crore on Friday, Rs 47.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 55.85 crore on Sunday. The film continued to perform well during the weekdays, earning Rs 42.35 crore on Monday and Rs 46.80 crore on Tuesday. However, its collection dropped to Rs 28.15 crore on Wednesday before falling further on Thursday, its eighth day in theatres.

Day Box Office Numbers Day 1 Rs 59.70 crore Day 2 Rs 37.10 crore Day 3 Rs 47.25 crore Day 4 Rs 55.85 crore Day 5 Rs 42.35 crore Day 6 Rs 46.80 crore Day 7 Rs 28.15 crore Day 8 Rs 11.27 crore (Early Estimates) Total Rs 328.47 crore

According to the reported figures by trade portal Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected Rs 11.27 crore net in India on day 8 across 10,067 shows. Tamil screenings contributed Rs 7.50 crore, followed by Telugu with Rs 2.38 crore and Hindi with Rs 1.39 crore. These are live estimates and may change as the day progresses.

Jailer 2 Total India Collection and Language-Wise Breakdown

With its latest collection, the film's total India net earnings have reached Rs 328.47 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 384.75 crore. Tamil remains the biggest contributor to the film's domestic performance, accounting for Rs 233.20 crore. Telugu has contributed Rs 62.13 crore, while the Hindi version has earned Rs 29.64 crore. The Kannada version has added Rs 3.50 crore. The figures underline the film's reach beyond its primary Tamil-speaking audience, with dubbed versions contributing to its overall theatrical performance.