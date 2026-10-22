Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth Film Becomes Tamil Cinema's Biggest First-Week Grosser With Over Rs 549 Crore
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its record-breaking theatrical run after a record-breaking first week, with Allu Arjun praising the superstar's screen presence and effortless mass appeal.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 22, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its successful theatrical run, with the makers announcing a major box office milestone. The action drama has emerged as a record-breaking release for Tamil cinema, setting a new benchmark for first-week worldwide collections. As the film enters its second week, it continues to draw audiences across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi markets.
The makers celebrated the achievement on X, calling the film a record maker and a record breaker. The announcement comes amid strong box office performance and growing appreciation from celebrities, including Telugu superstar Allu Arjun.
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 to Day 8
Jailer 2 opened in theatres on October 15, 2026, with a strong collection of Rs 59.70 crore. The film maintained its momentum over the opening weekend, collecting Rs 37.10 crore on Friday, Rs 47.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 55.85 crore on Sunday. The film continued to perform well during the weekdays, earning Rs 42.35 crore on Monday and Rs 46.80 crore on Tuesday. However, its collection dropped to Rs 28.15 crore on Wednesday before falling further on Thursday, its eighth day in theatres.
|Day
|Box Office Numbers
|Day 1
|Rs 59.70 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 37.10 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 47.25 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 55.85 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 42.35 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 46.80 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 28.15 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 11.27 crore (Early Estimates)
|Total
|Rs 328.47 crore
According to the reported figures by trade portal Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected Rs 11.27 crore net in India on day 8 across 10,067 shows. Tamil screenings contributed Rs 7.50 crore, followed by Telugu with Rs 2.38 crore and Hindi with Rs 1.39 crore. These are live estimates and may change as the day progresses.
Jailer 2 Total India Collection and Language-Wise Breakdown
With its latest collection, the film's total India net earnings have reached Rs 328.47 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 384.75 crore. Tamil remains the biggest contributor to the film's domestic performance, accounting for Rs 233.20 crore. Telugu has contributed Rs 62.13 crore, while the Hindi version has earned Rs 29.64 crore. The Kannada version has added Rs 3.50 crore. The figures underline the film's reach beyond its primary Tamil-speaking audience, with dubbed versions contributing to its overall theatrical performance.
Jailer 2 Makers Announce Rs 549 Crore Worldwide Milestone
The biggest development came from the makers, who announced that Jailer 2 had collected more than Rs 549 crore worldwide. They also claimed that the film recorded the highest-grossing first week in Tamil cinema history. Sharing the milestone on X, the makers wrote: "The record maker and the record breaker! 549+ CRORES WORLDWIDE! The highest-grossing first week collections in Tamil cinema history! #Jailer2" The announcement marks a major achievement for the Rajinikanth-led sequel and adds to the film's growing box office record.
The record maker and the record breaker!😎 549+ CRORES WORLDWIDE! The highest-grossing first week collections in Tamil cinema history! 💥 #Jailer2 #Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster 🔥 @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 22, 2026
Allu Arjun Praises Rajinikanth's Jailer 2
Adding to the film's buzz, Allu Arjun praised Jailer 2 after watching the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. The Telugu superstar appreciated Rajinikanth's screen presence, style and charisma, while also acknowledging Anirudh Ravichander's music and the filmmaker's ability to deliver a mass entertainer. Taking to X, he wrote: "Only Rajinikanth sir can score 500 crore-plus without even creasing his shirt!" The playful compliment celebrates Rajinikanth's effortless mass appeal and his ability to command the screen.
#Jailer2 is 🔥🔥🔥 A true showcase of @rajinikanth sir’s star power, swag & aura! A Commercial Entertainer that keeps the adrenaline pumping! Brother... @anirudhofficial KILLED IT! All the artists, technicians & the producer have poured their hearts into this film. The Showman @Nelsondilpkumar garu delivers the coolest hit with a BANG! చొక్కా నలగకుండా 500 CR+ కొట్టడం ఒక్క రజినీ గారికే సాధ్యం! 🖤 Congratulations to the entire team! @sunpictures— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 22, 2026
More About Jailer 2
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The story follows him as a new threat from the criminal underworld disrupts his peaceful life, forcing him to return to his ruthless ways to protect his family and legacy. The action drama has a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes and carries a U/A certificate. Released theatrically on October 15, 2026, the film is available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.